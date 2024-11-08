Datadog Inc (DDOG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst AI Opportunities

Revenue: $690 million, up 26% year over year.

Free Cash Flow: $204 million with a free cash flow margin of 30%.

Customer Count: Approximately 29,200 customers, up from about 26,800 a year ago.

Large Customers: About 3,490 customers with $100,000 or more in ARR, generating 88% of total ARR.

Gross Margin: 81.1%, compared to 82.1% last quarter and 82.3% a year ago.

Operating Income: $173 million for a 25% margin.

RPO (Remaining Performance Obligations): $1.82 billion, up 26% year over year.

Net Revenue Retention: Mid 100 and tens percentage.

Product Adoption: 83% of customers using two or more products, 49% using four or more, 26% using six or more, and 12% using eight or more products.

AI Native Customers: Represented more than 6% of Q3 ARR, contributing about four percentage points of year-over-year growth.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) reported Q3 revenue of $690 million, a 26% increase year over year, exceeding the high end of their guidance range.

The company ended the quarter with approximately 29,200 customers, up from about 26,800 a year ago, indicating strong customer growth.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) generated a free cash flow of $204 million, representing a free cash flow margin of 30%.

The adoption of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)'s platform strategy is resonating well, with 83% of customers using two or more products, up from 82% a year ago.

The company continues to see low churn and stable gross revenue retention in the mid to high 90s, highlighting the mission-critical nature of their platform.

Negative Points

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) noted that some of their larger AI-native customers may optimize cloud and observability usage, potentially creating volatility in revenue growth.

The company's billings growth was only 14% year over year, affected by timing and duration changes, which can be volatile on a quarterly basis.

Gross margin slightly decreased to 81.1% from 82.3% in the year-ago quarter, indicating some pressure on profitability.

The company is still in the early stages of building capacity and market presence in the federal government sector, which remains a small part of their overall business.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) faces challenges in monetizing GPU instances compared to CPU instances, which could impact future revenue opportunities in AI-driven workloads.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Olivier, with AI contributions now at 6%, do you foresee significant traction for Datadog tied to AI advancements in the coming years? A: Olivier Pomel, CEO & Co-Founder: We are indeed in an interesting period with a lot of innovation. While much is still experimental, we are seeing some AI applications move into production, which is promising. The inference workloads are currently concentrated among a few AI-driven providers, but we expect diversification as more companies move into production with AI applications.

