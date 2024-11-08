Datadog Inc (DDOG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst AI Opportunities

In This Article:
-
Revenue: $690 million, up 26% year over year.
-
Free Cash Flow: $204 million with a free cash flow margin of 30%.
-
Customer Count: Approximately 29,200 customers, up from about 26,800 a year ago.
-
Large Customers: About 3,490 customers with $100,000 or more in ARR, generating 88% of total ARR.
-
Gross Margin: 81.1%, compared to 82.1% last quarter and 82.3% a year ago.
-
Operating Income: $173 million for a 25% margin.
-
RPO (Remaining Performance Obligations): $1.82 billion, up 26% year over year.
-
Net Revenue Retention: Mid 100 and tens percentage.
-
Product Adoption: 83% of customers using two or more products, 49% using four or more, 26% using six or more, and 12% using eight or more products.
-
AI Native Customers: Represented more than 6% of Q3 ARR, contributing about four percentage points of year-over-year growth.
Release Date: November 07, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
-
Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) reported Q3 revenue of $690 million, a 26% increase year over year, exceeding the high end of their guidance range.
-
The company ended the quarter with approximately 29,200 customers, up from about 26,800 a year ago, indicating strong customer growth.
-
Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) generated a free cash flow of $204 million, representing a free cash flow margin of 30%.
-
The adoption of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG)'s platform strategy is resonating well, with 83% of customers using two or more products, up from 82% a year ago.
-
The company continues to see low churn and stable gross revenue retention in the mid to high 90s, highlighting the mission-critical nature of their platform.
Negative Points
-
Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) noted that some of their larger AI-native customers may optimize cloud and observability usage, potentially creating volatility in revenue growth.
-
The company's billings growth was only 14% year over year, affected by timing and duration changes, which can be volatile on a quarterly basis.
-
Gross margin slightly decreased to 81.1% from 82.3% in the year-ago quarter, indicating some pressure on profitability.
-
The company is still in the early stages of building capacity and market presence in the federal government sector, which remains a small part of their overall business.
-
Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) faces challenges in monetizing GPU instances compared to CPU instances, which could impact future revenue opportunities in AI-driven workloads.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Olivier, with AI contributions now at 6%, do you foresee significant traction for Datadog tied to AI advancements in the coming years? A: Olivier Pomel, CEO & Co-Founder: We are indeed in an interesting period with a lot of innovation. While much is still experimental, we are seeing some AI applications move into production, which is promising. The inference workloads are currently concentrated among a few AI-driven providers, but we expect diversification as more companies move into production with AI applications.
Q: David, can you explain the impact of billing timing on growth and whether we might see a recapture of this timing element in Q4? A: David Obstler, CFO: The billing timing was more about differences in billing schedules from last year. We believe the 12-month average is a better indicator of the relationship between billings and revenue, which are more closely aligned.
Q: How is the cloud security sales motion progressing, and what is the uptake of service management products? A: Olivier Pomel, CEO & Co-Founder: We are focusing on cloud security, particularly cloud SIEM, which is mature enough to win in best-of-breed situations. Our on-call product is receiving strong reception, indicating a good opportunity for integrated incident management and automation.
Q: With workload growth stabilizing, how do you see this trend affecting Datadog and the hyperscalers? A: Olivier Pomel, CEO & Co-Founder: The long-term trend of moving workloads to the cloud remains strong. While some resources may be diverted to AI experimentation, we see this as a precursor to future workload growth, including traditional production applications.
Q: Can you provide more context on the volatility of revenues from larger AI-native customers? A: David Obstler, CFO: AI-native customers have grown rapidly, contributing significantly to our ARR. We expect some optimization and better terms at recommitment, which may cause short-term volatility. However, this is similar to past experiences with cloud-native companies, and we anticipate long-term growth.
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.