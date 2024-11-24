Darren Jackson Bought 58% More Shares In Wolfspeed

Potential Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Darren Jackson, recently bought US$250k worth of stock, paying US$6.76 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 58%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Wolfspeed Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Replogle bought US$260k worth of shares at a price of US$26.04 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.44). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Wolfspeed insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$10.47. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WOLF Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2024

Does Wolfspeed Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.8% of Wolfspeed shares, worth about US$8.8m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Wolfspeed Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Wolfspeed stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Wolfspeed has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

