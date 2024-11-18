Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs of fetch field after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Well, it finally happened.

Daniel Jones is reportedly getting benched after the New York Giants' bye week, which makes a ton of sense for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, he's not very good.

Second, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted, benching him now "protects the team from next year's $23 million injury guarantee."

Third, this all sets up for the Giants to cut him with a lot less dead cap money than they would have had to put on their balance sheet in 2024.

Cutting him after this season means they'll have just over $22 million in dead cap. If they had done it before this year, it would have been over $69 million.

More NFL!

Josh Allen is not human, Justin Tucker very much is, 49ers window is closing and 10 things we learned in Week 11

The Bills have perfected the recipe to beat the Chiefs. Now they just have to do it in January

Jim Nantz got caught in the moment when he called Josh Allen's TD run the play of the year

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Daniel Jones contract details: How much dead cap will the Giants get if they cut him in 2025?