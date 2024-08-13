Advertisement
Canada markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,587.69
    +188.76 (+0.84%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,424.50
    +80.11 (+1.50%)
     

  • DOW

    39,736.00
    +378.99 (+0.96%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7294
    +0.0016 (+0.21%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.24
    -1.82 (-2.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    82,813.41
    +1,663.41 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,507.00
    +3.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,089.65
    +27.57 (+1.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8520
    -0.0570 (-1.46%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,143.10
    +362.49 (+2.16%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.21
    -2.50 (-12.08%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,235.23
    +24.98 (+0.30%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,232.51
    +1,207.51 (+3.45%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6630
    -0.0024 (-0.36%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SURGE AFTER U.S. INFLATION COOLER THAN EXPECTED

Investors more confident in soft landing as Fed rate-cut expectations rise: BofA survey

The Dallas Cowboys are the highest-valued team in NFL history. How much is the team worth?

Lawrence Dow
·1 min read
Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys made history on Tuesday when they became the first NFL franchise to be valued at or above $10 billion.

Sports business website Sportico released valuations for every team in the NFL and said the Cowboys were worth $10.32 billion.

The second most valuable team was the Los Angeles Rams, who earned a 7.79 billion evaluation. The $2.53 billion difference between the Cowboys and the Rams dwarfs the $1.49 billion gap between the Los Angeles and the 10th-place Washington Commanders.

Below are the top ten most valuable NFL franchises.

1. Dallas Cowboys: $10.32 billion

2. Los Angeles Rams: $7.79 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

3. New York Giants: $7.65 billion

4. New England Patriots: $7.31 billion

5. San Francisco 49ers: $6.86 billion

6. New York Jets: $6.8 billion

7. Miami Dolphins: $6.76 billion

8. Philadelphia Eagles: $6.75 billion

9. Las Vegas Raiders: $6.7 billion

10. Washington Commanders: $6.3 billion

The NFC East stands out as the only division in the NFL with each team earning a spot in the top ten. Sportico valued the entire NFL at $190 billion.