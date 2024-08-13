The Dallas Cowboys are the highest-valued team in NFL history. How much is the team worth?

The Dallas Cowboys made history on Tuesday when they became the first NFL franchise to be valued at or above $10 billion.

Sports business website Sportico released valuations for every team in the NFL and said the Cowboys were worth $10.32 billion.

The second most valuable team was the Los Angeles Rams, who earned a 7.79 billion evaluation. The $2.53 billion difference between the Cowboys and the Rams dwarfs the $1.49 billion gap between the Los Angeles and the 10th-place Washington Commanders.

Below are the top ten most valuable NFL franchises.

1. Dallas Cowboys: $10.32 billion

2. Los Angeles Rams: $7.79 billion

3. New York Giants: $7.65 billion

4. New England Patriots: $7.31 billion

5. San Francisco 49ers: $6.86 billion

6. New York Jets: $6.8 billion

7. Miami Dolphins: $6.76 billion

8. Philadelphia Eagles: $6.75 billion

9. Las Vegas Raiders: $6.7 billion

10. Washington Commanders: $6.3 billion

The NFC East stands out as the only division in the NFL with each team earning a spot in the top ten. Sportico valued the entire NFL at $190 billion.