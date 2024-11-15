Dallas Classic Auction to Feature Two Iconic Red F-Body Modern Classics

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Check out the 1987 Chevy IROC-Z and 1994 Pontiac Firehawk.

The upcoming Dallas Classic Auction will spotlight two rare F-body modern classics from General Motors: a 1987 Chevrolet IROC-Z and a 1994 Pontiac Firehawk, both in striking red. These iconic American muscle cars represent a unique era in automotive history when GM ruled the streets with powerful, stylish, and highly collectible vehicles that remain popular among enthusiasts today.

The first car is a 1987 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z, finished in Torch Red and featuring a 305 cubic-inch V8 engine. This original survivor has logged 98,000 miles and retains its factory T-tops, cruise control, power windows, and air conditioning, all hallmarks of the model’s heyday. With its classic styling and legendary IROC-Z package, this Camaro captures the spirit of 1980s American muscle in every detail.

Alongside it is a rare 1994 Pontiac Firehawk, numbered 12 out of only 500 produced. Powered by a 5.7-liter LT1 Corvette engine producing 315 horsepower, this Firehawk exemplifies Pontiac’s performance focus in the early ‘90s. With 49,590 miles, the car features an automatic transmission, cruise control, and a sunroof, blending power with comfort. Unique to this Firehawk is a custom dual exhaust system and traction control rear end, while custom wheels and an AM/FM CD surround sound stereo system round out its aggressive style. The front nose was carefully repainted to remedy weather-induced spider cracks, ensuring it retains its showroom appeal.

Both cars represent a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire low-mileage, red F-body classics that defined GM's muscle car legacy. From the raw, unfiltered power of the IROC-Z to the refined yet potent Firehawk, these two cars are bound to be the stars of the Dallas Classic Auction, drawing admirers of American performance and style.

Join us at the Market Hall in Dallas on November22-23 for the Dallas Classic. The auction is live and online both days. To learn more visit our website.

