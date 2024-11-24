Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) shareholders have earned a 46% CAGR over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) share price has soared 212% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 14% in about a month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Daktronics achieved compound earnings per share growth of 12% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 46% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress. This optimism is also reflected in the fairly generous P/E ratio of 66.24.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DAKT Earnings Per Share Growth November 24th 2024

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Daktronics' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Daktronics provided a TSR of 22% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 20% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Daktronics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

