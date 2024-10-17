How the Daily Mirror’s publisher turned desperate in its search for clicks

Pressure on newspapers for clicks

When bosses at Reach, the publisher of the Mirror and Express newspapers, told journalists last week they were expected to write eight stories a shift, many former staff members were quick to share their war stories.

“Sometimes I didn’t take a proper lunch break as I felt pressure to hit eight stories and was consistently stressed about page views,” one former Reach journalist wrote on social media.

Another said: “As someone who used to work in clickbait content farming: this puts reporters at professional and personal risk.

“It burns them out and leads to mistakes and a loss [of] confidence, not to mention questionable ethical judgements in pursuit of traffic.”

Reach has since rowed back on the diktat, which was sent to staff at Birmingham Live, insisting that a “normal” reporting shift would instead require only five stories.

Nevertheless, the emphasis on volumes underscores the publisher’s struggle to gain traction in an increasingly cut-throat digital world.

While other news outlets have shifted to a subscription model, one that allows them to generate revenue directly from readers, Reach is still chasing advertising revenues online without a paywall.

This means its income is dependent on the number of times its stories are viewed, which in turn can depend on how widely they are shared on social media.

Churnalism and AI software

Journalists say they are under increasing pressure to churn out more stories as editors scramble for prominence on Google Discover, a search engine tool that promotes content to a user based on their search activity.

Reporters say editors have started writing more stories to increase volume, while the media group is also ramping up use of its Guten AI software to help speed up the process of rewriting stories “ripped” from news agencies.

In an email to staff seen by The Telegraph, one senior Daily Mirror executive said the newspaper was aiming for a “baseline” of 12,500 page views on an article within 48 hours of publishing.

Story continues

The memo showed that business, news and politics were all among the worst-performing sections, while celebrity and royal news ranked as the strongest. The topics that garnered the most consistently well-performing articles included Justin Bieber, hairstyles, Manchester United transfer news and home furnishings retailer Dunelm.

This prompted one journalist to comment that there was “more interest in a Dunelm heated clothes dryer that [in] hard news”.

A cursory Google search for “Dunelm” shows that every single one of the results on the first page is an article from a Reach publication, boasting headlines such as “Dunelm’s 7p-an-hour heated airer ‘so good’ shoppers ‘can’t manage without it’”.

Home furnishings retailer Dunelm is among the topics that have garnered the most consistently well-performing articles for the Mirror - Peter Cziborra/REUTERS

But the pursuit of clicks can have more damaging effects, too.

After the Daily Mirror last month released a video on social media claiming the Met Office had urged people to shut their curtains at 4:30pm amid heavy rainfall, the forecaster published a caustic response branding the reporting “utter nonsense”, adding: “There is so much wrong with this video it’s hard to believe it’s only 44 seconds long.”

Reliance on Facebook

Behind this strategy is a frantic effort to wean Reach publications, which includes local titles such as the Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo, as well as OK! Magazine, off its unhealthy reliance on Facebook.

The social media giant’s recent overhaul of its algorithm deprioritised news articles with a devastating effect on the newsgroup, which had long relied on Facebook for referrals.

In an email earlier this month, Graeme Brown, the editor of Birmingham Live, wrote: “Page views are our currency and there was a time we were getting 50pc of our traffic from Facebook – now it is more like 5pc.”

But by doubling down on page views, Reach risks falling into the same trap again.

Google has already made a number of changes to its algorithm over the last year aimed at tackling “spam and low-quality content”.

As a result, this has pushed news outlets down the search rankings – particularly those with a heavy reliance on ads.

Alex DeGroote, a media analyst, said: “You’ve basically swapped one news feed for another.” He also warned that Google could easily follow Facebook in abandoning news.

“Ultimately these algorithm-driven digital media companies don’t answer to anybody, let alone domestic publishers,” he adds.

For its part, Reach is looking to increase reader registrations to extract data, which will then help improve its own advertising and e-commerce propositions. But its business is still fundamentally reliant on clicks and the unpredictable vagaries of the social media engines that underpin them.

This strategy has already claimed a number of victims – not least among them a noisy cohort of youth-focused digital media ventures.

Earlier this year, The Independent snapped up the BuzzFeed and HuffPost brands in the UK after both companies shut down their news operations. Vice, once the poster child of scrappy digital media, laid off hundreds of employees and stopped publishing on its website in February.

Another tactic pursued by Jim Mullen, the Reach chief executive, has been US expansion, with the Mirror and Express both launching websites across the Atlantic. But there are growing doubts about whether this strategy will succeed in propping up the publisher’s page views.

Rivals MailOnline and The Sun, which are also reliant on digital advertising revenues, have both begun cutting jobs in their US operations as they struggle to gain traction.

Richard Ellis, a veteran newspaper executive who has overseen cost-cutting at a number of publications including The Telegraph, recently took up the role of US managing director for MailOnline.

Underlying trend of decline

There are signs the outlook may be improving. Reach’s online business returned to growth in the third quarter, with digital revenues rising 2.5pc as higher ad earnings offset a 5pc decline in page views. The improved figures largely reflected a boost from the Euros as brands brought forward their spending to June and July.

Reach has shrunk considerably over the last five years. Revenues stood at £569m last year, a decline of more than a fifth from £723m in 2018. It is now valued at £300m on the London Stock Exchange, down from its £2bn peak in 2005.

The downturn has prompted deep cost-cutting by Mullen, who has shattered staff morale after laying off almost 800 employees last year. Alison Phillips, the well-respected editor of the Mirror, quit in January amid concerns about the cuts.

Reach has said it is “slightly ahead” of its target of cutting between 5pc and 6pc of costs this year. Yet the underlying trend is still one of decline.

“They’re meeting market expectations by cost-cutting, not by growth,” says Mr DeGroote.

The need to pursue digital revenues has flooded Reach’s website with a slew of adverts that many say have made its stories unreadable.

WalesOnline, one of its titles, came under fire this week for running ads with fake AI-generated images of TV presenter Alex Jones and Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, with bloodied and bruised faces. The ads clicked through to fake BBC News articles promoting cryptocurrency.

A Reach spokesman said the company regularly blocked automated adverts. They also pointed to its campaigning journalism, including The Manchester Evening News’ championing of Awaab’s Law, which sets strict timelines for social landlords to repair damp and mould, following the death of a toddler in Rochdale in 2020.

But for staff, the declining quality of their employer’s output is just one of a litany of concerns about the strategy pursued by Mullen, who has previously sparked anger among journalists for taking huge pay packets while overseeing brutal job cuts.

Ultimately, though, after the chaos of recent years, some reporters are resigned to simply keeping their heads down.

“Yes we’re short-staffed and it can be stressful at times but at least no one’s on the brink of being made redundant,” says one reporter. “We’ve not had any rounds of redundancies in a little while and that’s better than what we went through in the last couple of years.”