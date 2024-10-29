How Dôen, Winner of the WWD Honor for Best Private Company, Is Powering Growth

Dôen, the Los Angeles–based contemporary label with timeless, feminine pieces, dreamy visuals through a feminine gaze, and a community of cheerleaders from Kaia Gerber to Taylor Swift, had an amazing summer. But the recipient of this year’s WWD Honor for Best Private Company is fast becoming a brand for all seasons.

“The most exciting new development that we’ve seen, just from a collection standpoint, is the performance of fall,” said Dôen cofounder and chief executive officer Margaret Kleveland during a recent visit to the brand’s Van Nuys, Calif., offices, which are in the midst of expanding from 10,000 to 18,000 square feet to accommodate the growth.

“We’ve been so known as a printed tops and dresses brand, and we are really starting to be a go-to for knitwear, and wanting to be a go-to for outerwear and a go-to for bottoms,” she said. “Comping sales weeks, our fall is up 73 percent to last year on not that much more inventory, and that feels really exciting.”

“It’s not just the summer of Dôen, it’s also the fall of Dôen,” said cofounder and chief creative officer Katherine Kleveland.

The sisters, who hail from Santa Barbara, have experienced 40 percent year-over-year growth and are on track to do over $100 million in sales in 2025. They’ve got five of their own retail stores, with two more on the way.

Dôen Casper blazer.

This year saw a big rollout to specialty stores, including Max in Colorado and ByGeorge in Texas, and they will add more department stores next year, including Le Bon Marché, Bongenie and Holt Renfrew. The brand plans to keep wholesale to 20 percent of the business, however, which may be increasingly hard because demand is high.

They were just coming off a successful sales trip to Paris Fashion Week with the spring 2025 collection, where some stores tripled the size of their orders.

“It was the expectation that we were going to meet with some fashion directors, talk about future international expansion . . . and that people who had ordered we’re gonna be able to do re-sees and add a little bit. But we had so many requests for exclusives it was surprising the amount of traction. The mix of stylists trying things on and wanting to pull them for clients, and buyers seeing that, it was exciting,” said Margaret Kleveland.

Why the hubbub now, after three seasons of selling in Paris?

“People really understand that they can continue to come to us for a unique point of view and super elegant product. I also think all the efforts we’ve made in marketing and our wholesale presence and retail is really helping support and, of course, Gap,” Kleveland said of the Dôen x Gap collaboration that debuted this summer, helping to bring a new customer to the chain retailer and global exposure to the California brand.

