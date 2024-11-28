Czech billionaire closes in on deal to buy Royal Mail

[Getty Images]

The sale of Royal Mail to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group is close to being finalised and could be confirmed in the next two weeks, according to sources close to the deal.

Kretinsky has agreed to make extra concessions in order to clinch the takeover, the BBC understands.

Unions have been meeting with Kretinsky’s advisors this week, and while some sources say they remain "wary" of him, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said meetings with the EP Group have been "constructive".

The deal will still have to be approved under the National Security and Investment Act although officials carried out a similar review when he increased his stake in the company.

The entrepreneur has already offered the following guarantees in a bid to secure the deal:

Maintaining a one-price-goes-anywhere "universal service", which means it has to deliver letters six days per week, Monday to Saturday, and parcels Monday to Friday

Not to raid the pension surplus

Keeping the brand name and Royal Mail's headquarters and tax residency in the UK for the next five years

Respecting union demands for no compulsory redundancies to take place (until 2025)

It is thought additional safeguards may include extending the duration of the guarantees he has offered.

The BBC understands they have been sufficient to satisfy the UK government that Daniel Kretinsky is a suitable owner for this historic and important organisation.

Speaking in front of MPs on Tuesday, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds referred to him as a "legitimate business figure" whose alleged links to Russia had already been reviewed and dismissed when he became the biggest shareholder in the company.

A spokesperson for the CWU said its meetings so far with the EP Group have been "honest and constructive and are set to continue in the coming days."

The board of Royal Mail owner, International Distribution Services (IDS), has recommended the £3.6bn offer price to its shareholders and it is expected sufficient numbers of them will accept, allowing the deal to go ahead.

Royal Mail, which was split from the Post Office and privatised a decade ago, has seen its performance deteriorate in recent years, leading to heavy financial losses.

Customers have also complained about deliveries, with important medical appointments and legal documents not delivered on time.

The volume of letters being posted in the UK has plummeted too, with half the number being sent compared to 2011 levels.

