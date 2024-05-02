Cyclopharm Limited's (ASX:CYC) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Cyclopharm Limited's (ASX:CYC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the AU$165m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$4.7m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Cyclopharm's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Cyclopharm, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$12m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 93%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Cyclopharm given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Cyclopharm has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Valuation: What is Cyclopharm worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business.

