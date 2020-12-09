Canada markets closed

Small business owners are ‘still facing major uncertainties,’ and optimism declined in November as COVID-19 cases hit records

Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state

·5 min read

BOSTON — Prominent U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye said Tuesday that foreign government hackers with “world-class capabilities” broke into its network and stole offensive tools it uses to probe the defences of its thousands of customers, who include federal, state and local governments and top global corporations.

The hackers “primarily sought information related to certain government customers,” FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement, without naming them. He said there was no indication they got customer information from the company's consulting or breach-response businesses or threat-intelligence data it collects.

FireEye is a major cybersecurity player — it responded to the Sony and Equifax data breaches and helped Saudi Arabia thwart an oil industry cyberattack — and has played a key role in identifying Russia as the protagonist in numerous aggressions in the burgeoning netherworld of global digital conflict.

Neither Mandia nor a FireEye spokeswoman said when the company detected the hack or who might be responsible. But many in the cybersecurity community suspect Russia.

“I do think what we know of the operation is consistent with a Russian state actor," said former NSA hacker Jake Williams, president of Rendition Infosec. “Whether or not customer data was accessed, it’s still a big win for Russia.”

FireEye's Mandia said he had concluded that "a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities” was behind the attack.

The stolen “red team” tools — which amount to real-world malware — could be dangerous in the wrong hands. FireEye said there’s no indication they have been used maliciously. But cybersecurity experts say sophisticated nation-state hackers could modify them and wield them in the future against government or industry targets.

The hack was the biggest blow to the U.S. cybersecurity community since a mysterious group known as the “Shadow Brokers” in 2016 released a trove of high-level hacking tools stolen from the National Security Agency. The U.S. believes North Korea and Russia capitalized on the stolen tools to unleash devastating global cyberattacks.

The nation’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned that “unauthorized third-party users” could similarly abuse FireEye’s stolen red-team tools.

Milpitas, California-based FireEye, which is publicly traded, said in Tuesday's statement that it had developed 300 countermeasures to protect customers and others from them and was making them immediately available.

FireEye has been at the forefront of investigating state-backed hacking groups, including Russian groups trying to break into state and local governments in the U.S. that administer elections. It was credited with attributing to Russian military hackers mid-winter attacks in 2015 and 2016 on Ukraine’s energy grid. Its threat hunters also have helped social media companies including Facebook identify malicious actors.

Thomas Rid, a Johns Hopkins cyberconflict scholar, said that if the Kremlin were behind the hack it could have been seeking to learn what FireEye knows about Russia’s global state-backed operations — doing counterintelligence. Or it might have seeking to retaliate against the U.S. government for measures including indicting Russian military hackers for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other alleged crimes. FireEye is, after all, a close U.S. government partner that has “exposed many Russian operations," he said.

FireEye said it is investigating the attack in co-ordination with the FBI and partners including Microsoft, which has its own cybersecurity team. Mandia said the hackers used “a novel combination of techniques not witnessed by us or our partners in the past.”

Matt Gorham, assistant director of the FBI's cyber division, said the hackers' “high level of sophistication (was) consistent with a nation state.”

The U.S. government is “focused on imposing risk and consequences on malicious cyber actors, so they think twice before attempting an intrusion in the first place,” Gorham said. That has included what U.S. Cyber Command terms “defending forward” operations such as penetrated the networks of Russia and other adversaries.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat on the Senate’s intelligence committee, applauded FireEye for quickly disclosing the intrusion, saying the case "shows the difficulty of stopping determined nation-state hackers.”

Cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch said security companies like FireEye are top targets, with big names in the field including Kaspersky and Symantec breached in the past.

“Every security company is being targeted by nation-state actors. This has been going on got over a decade now,” said Alperovitch, the co-founder and former chief technical officer of Crowdstrike, which investigated the 2016 Russian hack of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign.

He said the release of the “red-team” tools, while a serious concern, was “not the end of the world because threat actors always create new tools.”

“This could have been much worse if their customer data had been hacked and exfiltrated. So far there is no evidence of that,” Alperovitch said, citing hacks of other cybersecurity companies — RSA Security in 2011 and Bit9 two years later — that contributed to the compromise of customer data.

Founded in 2004, FireEye went public in 2013 and months later acquired Virginia-based Mandiant Corp., the firm that linked years of cyberattacks against U.S. companies to a secret Chinese military unit. It had about 3,400 employees and $889.2 million in revenue last year, though with a net loss of $257.4 million.

The company's 8,800 customers last year included more than half of the Forbes Global 2000, companies in telecommunications, technology, financial services, healthcare, electric grid operators, pharmaceutical companies and the oil-and-gas industry.

Its stock fell more than 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday following news of the hack.

___

O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Frank Bajak And Matt O'Brien, The Associated Press

    RICHMOND, Va. — Terry McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back. The former Virginia governor is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday morning in Richmond, according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign. McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary. The governor's race in Virginia will be one of the country's marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden's first year in office. As governor, McAuliffe had a largely successful four-year term starting in 2014 that saw him tirelessly market the state, make major transportation deals and restore voting rights for thousands of convicted felons. He stepped into the national spotlight as a leading liberal voice on certain social issues, winning kudos for undoing a vestige of the state’s Jim Crow era and restoring voting and other civil rights to felons who had completed their sentences. And McAuliffe’s blunt criticism of the white nationalists who sparked a deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017 drew a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump’s shaky response to the violence. But it’s unclear how broad his support is among Democratic primary voters today. McAuliffe largely governed as a centrist and some of his business-friendly policies and actions as governor may alienate the party’s progressive wing. And to win the Democratic nomination, McAuliffe would have to defeat three Black candidates who have said the state is ready for new leadership. Sen. Louise Lucas, a powerful Black lawmaker who is set to serve as a co-chair for McAuliffe, said the state is facing “desperate times" amid the coronavirus pandemic and a faltering economy. She said McAuliffe has proven he can fix things. “I want somebody that I know can deliver," Lucas said. She added that McAuliffe plans to make improving public education the top priority of his campaign. Virginia bars governors from seeking consecutive terms and McAuliffe left office at the start of 2018. He briefly flirted with a presidential run last year but decided against it. His set-to-be-announced candidacy has long been an open secret. He's been a major fundraiser for Democratic candidates in Virginia and filed paperwork to run in August but said no formal decision has been made. Other announced Democratic candidates for governor include state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, either of whom would be the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is also running. On the Republican side, former House Speaker Kirk Cox has announced he’s running for governor. GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase has said she’s running as an independent. Carroll Foy has been a frequent critic of McAuliffe, calling him a “rich political insider with strong ties to the special interests” in a statement Tuesday. McAuliffe's record has plenty for his opponents to attack during the primary. He supported a natural gas pipeline project bitterly opposed by environmentalists and his most notable tax policy proposal was to cut the corporate income tax rate, an idea that a GOP-held legislature rejected along with his efforts to expand Medicaid. McAuliffe also was the subject of a federal investigation looking at donations to his gubernatorial campaign, a probe that never produced any charges. And an electric car company he once lead, which received millions of dollars in economic incentives from state and local officials to build a plant in Mississippi, faced criticism for falling well below expectations in production and job creation. But McAuliffe is almost certain to be the race's top fundraiser and has shored up support from many key lawmakers. Biden even gave an unofficial endorsement at a campaign rally in Norfolk in March, calling McAuliffe the “once and future governor of Virginia.” Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

    The Trump administration proposed a $916 billion coronavirus relief package on Tuesday, after congressional Democrats shot down a suggestion for a pared-down plan from the Senate's leading Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he presented the administration's $916 billion plan in a conversation with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. Writing on Twitter, he said it included money for state and local governments, a Democratic priority, and liability protections for businesses, a Republican priority.

    (Bloomberg) -- Measured by the bushel, the U.S.-China relationship has never been stronger.Through the trade war and open hostilities at the highest political levels, pig farmers in China and crop farmers in the U.S. have become increasingly interdependent. Already America’s biggest customer of soybeans and sorghum, for this season China bought an unprecedented 11.2 million metric tons of corn, up nearly 1,300% compared with pre-trade-war purchases.For the moment, both sides seem happy. The American imports have helped China feed its hog herd, which is recovering faster than expected after the African swine fever outbreak created a shortage of the country’s most staple protein. Meanwhile, U.S. farm profits are at a seven-year high, riding China’s demand and additional support from federal aid to agriculture.China’s bought nearly 30 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans, the most for this point in the season since 1991 and 57% of America’s export sales. For sorghum, which is also a substitute for corn, China accounts for 80% of sales. Corn purchases, once negligible, rocketed to almost 30%.But the deeper reliance is tenuous. As the trade war showed, that market can quickly evaporate, and experts warn that any number of geopolitical events – an incident in the South China Sea, for example, or further activity in Hong Kong – could end with another chill on Chinese imports.“American agriculture has to be careful of putting too many eggs in the China basket,” said Tom Vilsack, who served as Agriculture Secretary from 2009 to 2017 and is said to be picked to reprise the role under President-elect Joe Biden. “I think the lesson that should be learned from the last couple of years is the need for American agriculture to continue to diversify so there’s always somewhere else the products can go, other than the storage bins.”For now, purchases are so big that traders are even drawing parallels with the Soviet era’s “Great Grain Robbery,” another huge agricultural trade at a time of tensions between superpowers. Overall, the U.S. has nearly exhausted its export capacity.“We are loading boats as fast as we can,” Gregg Doud, the U.S. Trade Representative’s chief negotiator for agriculture, said in an interview with Bloomberg at the end of October. “North of 95% of what can possibly be done in 2020 is already booked, and a huge chunk of that is soybeans to China.”The farm belt, which voted overwhelmingly for the re-election of Donald Trump, is waiting to see how Biden will approach trade negotiations with China. Trump’s North American and Chinese trade deals, plus Covid-linked farm aid, have sustained the agricultural economy, said Jim Putnam, who grows corn and soy in Minnesota. “I was never a big Trump fan but he did get the Chinese attention with Phase 1,” he said. “I hope that the Biden administration can keep things going.”Even if relations improve, China’s appetite for American crops reflects a combination of factors that won’t remain static: the strength of China’s post-Covid economy, the unanticipated consequences of the African swine fever recovery, and the limitations on the country’s own corn production.When the disease killed roughly half the country’s herd after China first reported outbreaks in 2018, traders projected a five-year timeline for recovery. It’s been far faster. The herd is now at 80% of its pre-disease levels.But the industry has changed. Multi-story “hog hotels” and large industrial producers have replaced the backyard farms where pigs grew fat on table scraps. The more professional operations mean hogs are eating more corn, soybean meal and other feed grains.“Everybody focuses on soybean trade, but as the Chinese livestock industry is professionalizing their feeding practices, it means not only the soybean meal demand will grow, but it also means the corn demand grow as well too,” Greg Morris, president of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.’s Ag Services and Oilseeds unit, said at a recent investment conference.Outgoing U.S. President Trump has taken credit for the deal that resolved the two-year long trade war and required China to increase purchases of agricultural goods by 52% from 2017. As of the end of October, China had met 71% of the $36.5 billion target based on exports through August and sales scheduled for import by Dec. 31, according to the USTR.“The recent increase in grain exports to China, and tighter grain supply and demand has driven commodity prices higher,” Pat Bowe, chief executive officer of grain handler Andersons Inc., said Tuesday at the company’s investor day. “A demand-led rally is stronger than a supply shortage as it usually has lasting clock power.”Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, at a separate industry event Tuesday, credited the rally in crop prices to a functioning trade policy with China achieved by the Trump administration. Still, he added that while China may not reach the target for purchases, U.S. shipments are well on their way to showing a significant increase in the first quarter of 2021.Others are skeptical about the influence of the trade deal. “China doesn’t adhere to trade policies because they’d like to, it only happens when there is a need,” said Dan Basse, president of Chicago-based consulting firm AgResource. “I think China would have bought the same amount of grain relative to having a phase one agreement or not.”China has already bought so much corn from the U.S. and Ukraine, traditionally its biggest supplier, that imports this year exceeded for the first time the 7.2 million ton quota set by the World Trade Organization. The USDA’s Foreign Agriculture Services expects China’s purchases to triple to 22 million tons this season.Those are the projections that will inform U.S. farmers as they decide how to allocate their land for the 2021 growing season. Behind closed doors, American executives worry that they’re at a disadvantage. China closely guards the status of its reserves, and only its state-owned enterprises understand the full scale of the country’s demand. Typhoons in the northeast could have done serious damage to the country’s harvest or, as its agriculture minister said, this year could see a bumper crop. The amount of corn subject to lower tariffs is also opaque.Les Finemore, chief investment officer at commodity hedge fund Imbue, drew a parallel with what’s known as the Great Grain Robbery of the 1970s. Hiding a severe domestic crop failure, Soviets bought millions of tons of American wheat in a frenzied spree, driving global prices higher and heavily contributing to inflation in the U.S.In China, the goal is self-sufficiency. President Xi Jinping visited a corn farm in Jilin in July, urging local authorities to protect the fertile soil in the region. If the country can improve its yield by 2.5% per year, it could meet domestic demand by 2029, according to Xu Weiping, a chief analyst with the agriculture ministry. The country is reallocating land from non-grain crops to corn. ChemChina also acquired Syngenta in 2017, and plans to use genetically modified crops and other technologies to help get the country to 90% self-sufficiency.The Trump administration sought to add pressure on Beijing over its crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, announcing sanctions Monday against 14 members of China’s National People’s Congress. Biden has said he expects to keep up pressure on Beijing over Hong Kong, but he’s unlikely to resort to unilateral sanctions to the extent that Trump has.Even if the political relationship sours, China has been developing its global supply chain. As part of its Belt-and-Road Initiative, it has heavily invested in Brazil, the world’s top producer of soybeans, and in the Black Sea region. It has also developed its own commodity-trading powerhouse, with the acquisition of Noble Group’s agriculture arm and Dutch grain trader Nidera BV, now merged and renamed Cofco International Ltd.Despite the jumps in purchases, the scars of the trade war remain. Tariffs are still in place, a challenge the Biden administration will eventually have to deal with, said Joseph Glauber, a former USDA chief economist. The new president will also have to tackle issues such as intellectual property and business practices, which remain on the table.Any sticking points over any of those issues could stress agricultural trade, as China’s tension with Australia is once again making clear. What began in 2018, when Canberra barred Huawei Technologies Co. from building its 5G network on national security concerns, has snowballed; this year, China moved to block imports of barley, wine, sugar, lobster, coal and copper ore.“The issue has never really been about agricultural trade,” said Glauber. “The bigger issues have been outside of agriculture, and I think those are going to be the tough ones.”(Updates to add new details on Vilsack in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    DoorDash has priced its shares at $102 apiece heading into its stock market debut Wednesday, valuing the 7-year-old food delivery company at nearly $39.The price was higher than the company's most recent target price of $90 to $95 a share, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the initial public offering.The San Francisco-based company raised $3.4 billion in its offering. Starting Wednesday morning, DoorDash will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DASH.DoorDash was founded in 2013, when CEO Tony Xu and some classmates at Stanford University set up a website and posted local menus. Customers have placed more than 900 million orders since then.It now offers delivery from 390,000 merchants in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Powering that service are 1 million independent delivery drivers.DoorDash was already growing before the pandemic thanks to customers’ growing preference for dining at home. Its revenue more than tripled to $885 million between 2018 and 2019.But lockdown orders and the closure of indoor dining have made DoorDash indispensable for many restaurants and diners this year. DoorDash reported revenue of $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2020 alone.DoorDash pulled ahead of its rivals by focusing on suburbs and smaller cities. It now controls 50% of the U.S. food delivery market. Its chief rival, Uber Eats, controls 26%, while GrubHub controls 16%.Despite its market dominance, DoorDash has yet to post an annual profit. It had a net loss of $667 million in 2019 and lost $149 million in the first nine months of 2020. The company did turn a profit of $23 million in the second quarter this year, but followed that with a $43 million loss in the third quarter.In federal filings, DoorDash warned that its sales growth may not continue at the same pace once the pandemic subsides.Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press

    Asian shares rose to a record high and U.S. stock futures gained on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.51%. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe also hit a record high.

    The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) has declared a dividend hike in advance of the holidays. The retailer, which among other holdings operates the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls discount department stores, announced Tuesday that its next quarterly common stock dividend will be $0.26 per share. It's likely they're a patient bunch, however, since TJX Companies suspended its payout fairly early on in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Trip to hospital for COVID positive patient leaves her concerned about pandemic protocols and racism within the system

    Selena Drysdale is concerned that if she tells Alberta Health Services’ Patients Relations Department that she is a First Nations woman her complaint about how a health worker is contributing to the spread of the coronavirus will not be taken seriously. “An Alberta Health Services representative, I told her I was COVID positive and her response (after) denying me access to services was that I could take the bus home,” Drysdale alleges. “It’s no wonder why Edmonton numbers are that high if that’s what’s happening in hospitals. That’s my primary concern is that while Alberta Health Service is saying we have your best interest at heart, at ground level I’m not sure that they do.” As of Dec. 7, Alberta had 20,067 active cases of COVID-19, with the Edmonton zone accounting for almost half at 9,190 active cases. There have been 631 deaths in the province. Drysdale, a member of the Mikisew Cree First Nation, is so concerned about the spread of the virus, she is willing to disregard the racism she said she encountered at the hospital this past weekend. She wants to believe the way she was treated by an admitting nurse at the University of Alberta Hospital (UAH) in Edmonton had to do with the nurse having a bad day and not that the nurse was white and Drysdale First Nation. “I’m not quick to attribute other people’s bad behaviour to me being a visible minority. I guess I’m naïve that way,” she said. But, Drysdale said, “I know I’m not the first Indigenous person this has happened to and I know I’m not going to be the last. From what I’ve heard from other Indigenous people, they say they’ve received bad treatment there as well.” Drysdale’s concerns stem from an incident this past Saturday, Dec. 5. The day began with her checking on her uncle, a senior who lived alone who had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Drysdale had got her own COVID-19 positive diagnosis via text on Thursday morning, Dec. 3. Her uncle’s failing condition concerned her, so she phoned 811, the province’s Health Link number, to get advice. The nurse on the phone was also concerned with how Drysdale sounded and suggested that she have the paramedics assess her as well as her uncle. The paramedics, whom she described as professional and caring, recommended that both she and her uncle get physician attention. Her uncle was transported to the Royal Alexandra hospital while she was taken to UAH. Drysdale sat in the waiting room, masked like everyone else and physically distanced. Being COVID positive, she was surprised not to have been put in a separate area, she said. A Type 2 diabetic with three hours into waiting, Drysdale wanted her blood sugar level checked. She approached the nurse at the admitting desk. The nurse sent her back to her seat “all the way in the back corner where I was”, only to call Drysdale back through the waiting room a moment later to check her blood sugar. Before the paramedics brought her to the hospital they had recorded her blood sugar level at 9.7. In just over three hours it had dropped to 5.6. Drysdale needed to eat and voiced her concerns about having to wander around the hospital to find food and potentially spread coronavirus. Drysdale alleges the nurse responded by speaking down and sharply to her. “She made me feel really uncomfortable. She made me feel as if she had made assumptions about things,” said Drysdale. She decided to leave the hospital to get food and figured if her shortness of breath continued, she would return. She removed her hospital bracelet and dropped it into the garbage can as she left. But she didn’t get far, because she couldn’t catch her breath. She returned to the hospital after five or so minutes to find her bracelet gone from the garbage. She took her seat again and says she is convinced the nurse saw her return. Drysdale continued to be concerned about her decreasing blood sugar level, and after 45 minutes returned to speak to the nurse, who was busy with someone else. “I saw her look up at me, and trust me when I say I’ve seen this look a million times,” said Drysdale. A product of the Sixties Scoop, Drysdale grew up in foster care and said she is no stranger to racist behaviour. She waited and finally when the nurse addressed her it was to tell Drysdale she had been discharged because she threw away her bracelet. Drysdale wanted to discuss the matter further. “I’m naturally a loud talker. That’s just how it is,” Drysdale said. “I have been accused in the past that I’m yelling when I’m not. I’m also very assertive when it comes to me and I feel that I’m not being listened to. So I felt like I was starting to become assertive about the problem, the issue, but then (the nurse) decided to take the other avenue. “‘Ma’am you’re going to have to stop yelling at me.’ Meanwhile, the security guard is now interested because, I don’t know if (the nurse is) signaling that now I’m becoming an issue,” said Drysdale, who stands five feet, 10 inches tall. The security guard came over. “Now it’s two against one. And I know being an Indigenous First Nation woman that I have always had to be very careful about my word choice and tone when I’m dealing with positions of authority because I know as soon as they don’t like what I’m saying or I’m being too assertive it’s going to be misconstrued as being defiant and obstinate,” she said. At one point in the discussion, Drysdale alleges, the nurse told her to take the bus home, she said, despite public health advice that states travelling on public transit while COVID positive would be dangerous to others. A COVID-19 information bulletin from the provincial government in July clearly states: Passengers with symptoms should not take transit. Drysdale says she “lost (her) cool.” Said a few angry words and left the hospital. Outside, short of breath and fatigued, Drysdale said she sat on the ground crying. She drew the attention of a paramedic and later the police and she explained the situation. Even though the police and paramedic were understanding, Drysdale said they were unable to help. Eventually, Drysdale called a cab and took it to where her truck was parked when she went to check on her uncle. She considered joining her uncle at the Royal Alex for treatment, but didn’t want to repeat the hospital experience she just had.  So, she drove to her cousin’s home, where she was staying. When Drysdale finally made it home, she was concerned that her uncle might be discharged from the Royal Alex and sent home on the bus. When she found out he had been admitted, that “he was safe and would be looked after” she was able to finally rest. Two days after the incident, Drysdale finally had the energy to make her call to the Patients Relations Department. A file for her complaint has been opened. Drysdale says when she gets the call back to provide further details, she still doesn’t know if she will tell them she’s First Nations. “I’m worried that’s going to lose the validity of my concern,” she said. Those concerns include not being isolated from others in the hospital waiting room despite knowledge she is COVID positive; being unable to get the food she needed to treat her dropping blood sugar levels, having only a choice of moving through the hospital to get food or leaving hospital to get it; and being advised to take public transit to get home once being denied service for her COVID symptoms. “I feel that I need to just leave (the racism) off for now. I would like to see how they proceed just speaking to me on the phone, because I don’t have an (Native) accent. I don’t have those things. So I’d be interested to know all just for their research purposes, when they go to speak to this nurse, will she be the one to bring it up?” It’s not only how the complaint will be viewed by the department that troubles Drysdale. “When I bring it to the public, I’m worried the story will lose its weight once they realize I’m Indigenous and if I bring it forward, (they’ll say), ‘She’s just saying that because whatever,” said Drysdale. “It sucks that I have to consider how I’m going to be seen, but that’s been the story of my life…. I know how it works for Indigenous people within the system,” she said. “I’d like to say racism isn’t alive and well, but I know it is.” Drysdale says she was told it could take three or four days for someone from the Patients Relations Department to get back to her. Windspeaker.comBy Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

    The board of directors of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has declared the company's latest quarterly common stock dividend. The credit card giant also launched a new large-scale stock repurchase program to replace an existing initiative. At the most recent closing share price, this would yield slightly over 0.5%.

    Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 less than an hour before his Ravens kicked off against the Cowboys. Why was the game played anyway? Science.

    President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met virtually Tuesday with civil rights leaders amid calls to further diversify the highest level of their government set to take office in under two months. The meeting, described in a press release from the leaders as a discussion on "racial equity, social justice, and increased diversity in the Biden-Harris Cabinet," included the heads of seven of the nation's most prominent civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, the National Urban League and the National Action Network, led by Rev. Al Sharpton. The group discussed a wide range of topics, from stressing a diverse Cabinet to issues the advocates felt should be at the forefront in the Biden administration.

  • Newly funded OfficeTogether looks to help other startups reopen their offices safely

    Amy Yin doesn't foresee startups resuming a five-day-a-week in-office work schedule, even after COVID-19 has been battled back. Yin experienced the shift to remote work firsthand as a senior engineer at Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange, which was early to send its employees home as the pandemic took hold in the U.S. By August, she says, she decided she could help Coinbase -- and the growing number of other companies to adopt an organizational strategy that makes working remotely the primary option for most employees -- by starting up OfficeTogether, her now five-month-old, San Francisco-based, software-as-a-service company.

  • Idaho health board meeting halted after 'intense protests'

    Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials' homes — were threatening public safety. The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise Police Department came just a few minutes after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home from work to be with her son.

  • Chiarelli shouldn't be banned from city hall, staff recommends

    Disgraced College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli will have severe restrictions placed on how he carries out his official duties for the rest of the term, but will still be allowed onto city hall property, should council accept the recommendations of a city staff report up for discussion at Wednesday's council meeting.After the second shocking integrity commissioner's report on Chiarelli's harassment toward former staffers —  including speaking to women about going braless to work and commenting on their bodies — was presented to council on Nov. 25, elected officials united in renouncing the College ward councillor and demanding his immediate resignation. And they supported a wide range of measures against the councillor.Some were sanctions recommended by Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau — in particular, suspending Chiarelli's salary for six months, or three months for each of the two formal complainants. That's on top of the nine months' pay that Chiarelli was docked for his behaviour in three job interviews.The integrity commissioner also recommended that the office of city clerk Rick O'Connor take over the $250,000 annual office budget and all human resource issues in Chiarelli's office — again, a measure that council wholly endorsed. In fact, Chiarelli's corporate credit card was revoked immediately after the Nov. 25 council meeting.> The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council. \- Ottawa city staff reportChiarelli's office will no longer be allowed to spend any money on hospitality. In fact, according to the report, Chiarelli's office had already spent some money on the councillor's annual alcohol-free New Year's Eve event, but O'Connor will now consult with the medical officer of health to determine whether the party should go ahead during the pandemic.Cannot ban Chiarelli from city hallBut council also wanted staff to look at ways to restrict the councillor's access to city property — a measure beyond what the integrity commissioner recommended."I ask that his seat at the council table be moved so that none of us have to sit beside him," said Coun. Jenna Sudds. "His actions as detailed in the report and the very lengthy appendix is enough to turn one's stomach. It is appalling, and no woman should ever have to deal with this type of behaviour."But city staff doesn't believe it has the authority to ban Chiarelli from city hall — but it can make him sit away from his colleagues at meetings.According to the report, "it is important to distinguish between sanctions that are intended to punish misconduct, and remedial measures directed at preventing a recurrence of the misconduct or providing corrective actions."Council's job is to take the integrity commissioner's findings and recommendations into account — not impose its own punishments on a fellow councillor. Chiarelli is still an elected official and a private citizen, and an effort to keep him out of city hall or other city-owned administrative buildings, community centres or public libraries would be neither feasible nor likely to be upheld by the courts.However, as the College ward councillor has been found to speak and behave inappropriately toward city employees, the staff report holds that it's acceptable for Chiarelli to be kept away from other councillors during meetings, as a remedial measure. "The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council but would provide for the … councillor to participate fully in council meetings," according the report.Chiarelli would have to let the clerk's office know ahead of time if he was coming to an in-person council or committee meeting, when they resume.As well, members of the city's operational staff may request that another person be present in any meeting with Chiarelli, while the councillor's own staff members can opt to have communications with the councillor only through the city's official email system — no text messages, meetings or telephone calls. Council will vote on the report during Wednesday's council meeting, where it will also deliberate on the 2021 budget, changes to the Lansdowne partnership plan and the redrawing of the municipal electoral map.

  • RHP Wisler and Giants agree to $1.15 million, one-year deal

    SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Matt Wisler agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.He became a free agent last week when the Minnesota Twins failed to offer him a contract for next year.Wisler could earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. He would make $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55, 60 and 65 games pitched and $50,000 apiece for 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished as a reliever.The 28-year-old Wisler went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA and one save over 18 outings with four starts covering 25 1/3 innings for Minnesota. This will mark his second stint in the NL West after spending part of the 2019 season with the Padres.San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

