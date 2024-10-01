CVS Health mulling options, including possible break-up - Reuters

Investing.com -- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is reportedly mulling options that would include the company breaking up its retail and insurance divisions, Reuters reported.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the news agency said CVS Health has been discussing several options, including the process of a split, with its financial advisors in recent weeks.

The plan has been a part of conversations among the firm's board of directors, although it has not yet decided on the best course of action, Reuters added.

Unnamed sources also told Reuters that the plans have not been finalized and CVS Health may still decide to pursue other options.

Shares in CVS Health edged higher in premarket US trading on Tuesday. So far this year, the stock has shed more than 22% of its value.

The stock climbed by 2.4% in the prior session after The Wall Street Journal reported that a top hedge fund investor is planning to meet with executives at CVS Health to propose ways for the ailing healthcare group to bolster its performance.

The paper said the meeting could be the start of the hedge fund, Glenview Capital Management, potentially taking an activist stance in its dealings with the CVS Health.

Glenview's founder Larry Robbins has built a large stake in the company, the WSJ reported. CVS Health amounts to roughly $700 million of Robbins' $2.5 billion hedge fund, it said, adding that Glenview owns about 1% in the group's shares outstanding.

A spokesperson for CVS Health told Investing.com that the company "maintains a regular dialogue with the investment community as part of our robust shareholder and analyst engagement program."

"Beyond that," the spokesperson said, "we cannot comment on engagement with specific firms or individuals."

In August, CVS Health slashed its full-year profit forecast to $6.40 to $6.65 per share, down from a prior outlook of at least $7.00. It was at least the fourth time CVS Health has lowered its guidance this year.

CVS Health laid out plans to achieve $2 billion in cost savings by streamlining its operations and utilizing emerging tools like artificial intelligence and automation.

(Reuters contributed reporting.)

