CVC, EMMA Capital to acquire Czech package firm Zasilkovna

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A consortium of fund CVC Capital Partners and investor Jiri Smejc's EMMA Capital will acquire Czech package delivery company Zasilkovna, the groups said on Friday.

The CVC-EMMA consortium agreed to buy 100% of Packeta, the parent company of Zasilkovna, which has become a leading Czech parcel brand since starting operations in 2010 and expanding to neighbouring countries.

Packeta reported a pre-tax profit of 172 million crowns ($7.71 million) in 2022, down 41% year-on-year.

Financial details of the deal, still subject to competition approvals, were not disclosed.

Packeta could not be immediately reached for comment.

Under the deal, CVC will hold 65%, the consortium said. A minority equity investment by the Czech investment group R2G is anticipated within CVC's stake, it said.

"We are pleased that our bid to acquire Packeta was successful," Jakub Canda, a senior managing director at CVC, said in a statement.

"We deeply appreciate what the existing management has managed to build effectively from zero to what Packeta is today."

The groups said they aimed to make the parcel firm a "very significant player in Europe".

Zasilkovna's founder Simona Kijonkova and other Packeta shareholders had began exploring a sale earlier this year, according to media reports.

Czech financial daily Hospodarske Noviny reported last week that Royal Mail unit GLS was a second final bidder in the sale. Previously, Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who has invested in Royal Mail, was among bidders for Zasilkovna.

($1 = 22.3120 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)