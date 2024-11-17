Cut These 6 Expenses To Save $300 a Month in 2025

Even though inflation has come down and recent high costs of living are starting to ease a little, many Americans’ budgets are still tight each month.
For You: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Find Out: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams
When you don’t have much wiggle room in your budget, even saving a few hundred dollars can make a huge difference.
Here are six expenses to cut if you want to save around $300 per month.
Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?
Subscription Services
Subscription services, from magazines to apps, quickly add up. According to Said Israilov, CFP and wealth manager at Israilov Financial.
“[Subscriptions] represent the most overlooked area of spending. By auditing clients’ credit card statements, we frequently uncover $80 to $100 in monthly subscription costs that provide no to minimal value,” he said.
These typically include:
-
Forgotten trial subscriptions that converted to paid plans (mobile games and streaming apps, etc.).
-
Redundant music and video streaming services (multiple family members with individual accounts).
-
Auto-renewed annual subscriptions for rarely used services (such as Adobe pdf editor, or productivity apps for meditation or sleep monitoring, etc.).
-
Premium features on apps that could be downgraded to free versions (e.g., Linkedin premium).
Be Aware: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024
Gym Memberships
If you joined a gym in January but have stopped going, you’re bleeding money, often in the ballpark of $80 to $150 per month.
Israilov said, “Fitness-related expenses often present significant saving opportunities. While health investment is crucial, we can often identify more cost-effective alternatives that better match your actual usage patterns.”
He recommended the following replacements for a traditional gym membership:
-
Class-pack purchases for actual attendance patterns (e.g., group yoga sessions, weekly CrossFit classes, etc.)
-
Community recreation centers (e.g., YMCA, faith-affiliated recreational centers in some cities) with comparable facilities at lower costs
-
Corporate wellness programs offering discounted rates (e.g., Equinox or Planet Fitness in major cities, Class Pass)
Car and Motorcycle Insurance
Another high cost area is car and motorcycle insurance. Ismailov has seen his clients save as much as $30 to $50 per month by reviewing their insurance and looking for:
-
Bundled discounts across multiple policies
-
Usage-based insurance programs for low mileage drivers
-
Regular rate comparisons among carriers (recommended approximately every 12-18 months)
Property and Casualty Insurance
Another area of potential savings is in revisiting your property and casualty insurance, according to Marguerita Cheng, a CFP with Blue Ocean Global Wealth. By looking for discounts, increasing your deductible or bundling coverage, you could save as much as $30 to $40 per month, she said.
Internet or Cellphone Providers
Oftentimes negotiating with your internet or cellphone provider can get you a better package. In Cheng’s experience, signing up for electronic bills saved her $10 per month with her provider and bundling her phone and streaming services saved $40 per month.
Investment Account Fees
Cheng said that some investment institutions charge as much as $50 to $200 per year in maintenance fees. By consolidating accounts, you can pay fewer fees. Though, she warned, “You can’t commingle pretax with post-tax. Just be mindful of paying annual fees.”
More From GOBankingRates
-
6 Items From Costco You Shouldn't Wait To Buy on Black Friday
-
6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money
-
Here's How To Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
-
7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor -- Even If You're Not Wealthy
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cut These 6 Expenses To Save $300 a Month in 2025