Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth Amid Economic ...

Total Assets: $22 billion at the end of 2024.
Net Deposit Growth: $10 billion over five years, 17% annually.
Net Interest Income: Increased by 19% annually over five years.
Core EPS: $5.60 for the full year 2024.
Core Net Income: $183 million for the full year 2024.
Core ROE: 11.4% for the full year 2024.
Core ROA: 92 basis points for the full year 2024.
Deposit Inflows: $1 billion in Q4 2024.
Loan Growth: 19% annualized pace in Q4 2024.
Net Interest Margin: Increased to 3.11% in Q4 2024.
Non-Interest Expense: $108.6 million in Q4 2024.
Tangible Book Value: Increased to $54 per share in Q4 2024.
Capital Ratio (CET1): 12% at the end of 2024.
Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): 25 basis points.
Net Charge-Offs: Declined by $2.4 million in Q4 2024.
Release Date: January 24, 2025
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) reported strong deposit-led growth, with the bank doubling in size over the last five years and ending 2024 with over $22 billion in assets.
The company achieved a significant increase in net interest income, up 19% annually, and core EPS up over 2.5 times over the last five years.
Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) successfully reduced its cost of funding in 2024, achieving an impressive total deposit beta of 64% during the easing cycle.
The bank's loan portfolio grew at an industry-leading 19% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, with diversified growth across various sectors.
Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) maintained strong credit quality, with NPAs remaining low at just 25 basis points and a decline in net charge-offs for the second consecutive quarter.
Negative Points
The company is still trading at a low book value despite significant growth and profitability improvements.
Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) faces uncertainties related to macroeconomic factors and potential rate cuts, which could impact net interest income growth.
The bank's core non-interest expense increased due to higher professional services expenses, impacting short-term profitability.
There is a potential risk associated with the high concentration of non-interest-bearing deposits from the cubiX platform, which could affect liquidity management.
The provisioning outlook remains uncertain, with potential for increased provisions due to continued loan growth.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you discuss your expectations for loan growth over the next quarter or two? A: Phil Watkins, CFO: The pipelines are strong, with expectations in the $400 million to $500 million range. Q1 is typically slower due to year-end closings, and unexpected payoffs have been occurring. We remain disciplined, focusing on holistic relationships rather than loan-only relationships.
Q: How are you viewing the competitive opportunity in the digital asset space, especially with the new administration's stance? A: Sam Sidhu, CEO: Digital assets are here to stay, and we are a first mover with a network that's hard to replicate. We have strong relationships with institutional customers and superior technology. Regulatory clarity will benefit the industry, and we are well-positioned to maintain our leadership.
Q: What are your assumptions for rate cuts in your NII guidance? A: Phil Watkins, CFO: Our base case includes two rate cuts, with one early in the year. We consider a range from zero to five rate cuts, which impacts our guidance.
Q: Can you explain the drivers for your net interest income (NII) guidance range of 3% to 7%? A: Sam Sidhu, CEO: The range is influenced by rate and loan growth pace. The high end is based on the current rate curve with two cuts. We have levers for better performance, but the rate curve's volatility affects our outlook.
Q: What is the outlook for provisioning and reserve levels as a percentage of loans? A: Phil Watkins, CFO: The reserve levels have been stable, driven by mix shifts. With increased loan growth, provisioning may rise. We expect the provision range to be slightly higher than the previous $18 million to $22 million due to continued loan growth.
