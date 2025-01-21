Custom 1959 Pontiac Bonneville Safari Wagon Set to Turn Heads at Kissimmee 2025

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A stunning 1959 Pontiac Bonneville Safari Wagon with Tri-Power V8, custom interior, and modern upgrades highlights Kissimmee 2025.

Crossing the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee 2025 on January 11th, this 1959 Pontiac Bonneville Custom Safari Wagon is a blend of classic design and modern refinement. Part of Geri Bauer’s Forest Park Car Collection from Bridgehampton, New York, this silver-and-red beauty retains its vintage charm while showcasing numerous upgrades that make it a standout street machine.

The Bonneville Safari’s hallmark Wide Track stance is complemented by a lowered suspension, polished U.S. Mags five-spoke wheels, and modern radial tires. Its iconic split grille and restored chrome trim shine brilliantly, capturing the era’s bold design ethos.

Under the hood lies a Tri-Power V8 engine topped with a dual-snorkel air cleaner, providing both power and nostalgia. Paired with an automatic transmission, this wagon offers smooth cruising potential. Performance upgrades include power steering and a Master Power front disc brake conversion with vented rotors and a dual-reservoir master cylinder, ensuring modern handling and safety.

Inside, the custom red interior seamlessly blends vintage appeal with contemporary style. A restored production dash pairs with a custom steering wheel, bucket seats, and a production fold-down rear seat, all upholstered in tasteful custom materials. The matching console and door panels feature unique door handles and window cranks, while the carpeted cargo area boasts chrome accent straps for added flair.

This Bonneville Safari Wagon is more than a vintage car—it’s a rolling piece of history reimagined for modern enjoyment. With its unique combination of classic aesthetics, upgraded performance, and bespoke craftsmanship, it’s an ideal choice for car enthusiasts seeking a show car or cruise-in vehicle.

