Cushy Qantas perks in Chairman’s Lounge book shine spotlight on travel habits of Albanese and others
The cosy relationships between politicians and big business are again under scrutiny, with allegations Anthony Albanese used his personal connections to former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to directly request free upgrades on international and domestic flights.
The claims, detailed in a new book from journalist Joe Aston, have drawn attention to the cushy perks enjoyed by nearly all politicians, including complimentary membership to the exclusive Qantas chairman’s lounge.
Peter Dutton called the revelations “strange”. But disclosure forms show the vast majority of politicians from all sides, as well as public servants leading the most powerful government departments, have accepted money-can’t-buy memberships to the luxury Qantas airport lounges – reportedly once described by Joyce as “the most exclusive club in the country”.
What are the Qantas-Albanese claims?
The Albanese revelations surfaced in The Chairman’s Lounge, a book by former Australian Financial Review columnist Aston. It states Albanese’s parliamentary register of interests declared upgrades on about 20 Qantas flights between 2009 and 2019, while he occupied various positions including transport minister, shadow transport minister and opposition leader. Some flights were declared as “personally funded” or to destinations including Rome, London, Los Angeles and Honolulu.
“According to Qantas insiders, Albanese would liaise with Joyce directly about his personal travel,” Aston reported.
Albanese on Sunday downplayed the reporting, saying: “Every single thing has been declared, which is why it’s been reported on.”
Dutton raised concerns about Albanese’s dealings with Joyce when he was the minister and shadow minister responsible for the aviation sector.
“If you are the transport minister and you are picking up the phone to one of the most important stakeholders in your portfolio, asking for a free upgrade … I am not aware of anyone else having done it,” Dutton said.
Which flights do politicians get access to?
All federal politicians have access to taxpayer-funded travel, including flights, for their parliamentary and political business. This includes flying to and from Canberra for sitting weeks, around their electorates for local business, or across the country to attend meetings and conduct ministerial duties.
Department of Finance rules state politicians and their staff “must select the lowest practical fare” on each occasion. However, the AFR reported last year that Qantas received 80% of spending on domestic flights by federal politicians, judges and some government departments, even though the national carrier often had higher fares.
The federal government’s aviation white paper, released in August, announced a review of government travel-buying policies, to consider whether new rules “could better support competition”.
What travel perks do politicians get?
This is where the issue gets less clear. It is not uncommon for politicians to get upgraded on flights where available, and they are obliged to declare those upgrades – as well as other gifts and hospitality – in their pecuniary register of interests.
All politicians are also offered membership to the Qantas chairman’s lounge, and Virgin’s equivalent airline lounge known as Beyond. The luxury lounge access, which is only available by invitation at the discretion of the airline, gives politicians and other powerful figures a private club at airports, often offering showers, fine food and comfortable facilities.
Aston’s allegations are that Albanese sought and received upgrades on privately funded flights, including to overseas holiday destinations. Albanese said on Sunday that 10 of the flights were funded by the Labor party and came “during the leadership campaign that I had with Bill Shorten, where both Qantas and Virgin upgraded myself and people who were travelling as part of that”.
Other politicians routinely disclose upgrades. Dutton last December disclosed a “flight upgrade … courtesy of Qantas” on a Brisbane to Sydney flight for himself and wife Kirilly. The Greens leader, Adam Bandt, disclosed “occasional upgrades from economy to business class on Virgin and Qantas” on his register; Labor minister Murray Watt, in defending Albanese, noted on radio that Bandt “doesn’t declare every individual flight, and simply talks about, from time to time, receiving upgrades.”
McKenzie, who criticised Albanese on Monday, declared a Qantas flight upgrade and complimentary Rex flight in 2018.
Who gets chairman’s lounge access?
Nearly all politicians across the parliament – including Albanese, Bandt and Dutton – have declared accepting chairman’s lounge and Beyond club memberships on their registers, with a few notable exceptions.
According to the declarations on their registers, Labor’s Tony Sheldon, Greens politicians including Max Chandler-Mather, Stephen Bates and Barbara Pocock, independents David Pocock and Monique Ryan, and Liberals Melissa McIntosh and Michaelia Cash do not have access.
The perks are also enjoyed by senior government officials and public servants, including Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet secretary, Glyn Davis; Treasury secretary, Steven Kennedy; home affairs secretary, Stephanie Foster; Australian Border Force commissioner, Michael Outram; the Australian Tax Office commissioner, Rob Heferen; and secretaries and senior executives at numerous other departments, according to gift registers maintained online.
Disclosure rules for those public servants were updated last year, amid intense speculation over the influence Qantas wields through access to the chairman’s lounge.
Qantas had refused to disclose the membership list of the lounge after reports from the AFR that Albanese’s son Nathan had been offered a membership. The prime minister was reticent to comment on those reports at the time, saying “my son is not a public figure, he’s a young person trying to make his way in the world.”
On Sunday, Albanese gave his first substantial comments on his son being extended chairman’s lounge access, saying his son was his “plus one” for the exclusive club.
Referencing his 2019 divorce from his wife, Carmel Tebbutt, Albanese said: “My relationship ended … and my plus one became my son.”
“People get plus ones.”
In October 2022, in the first update to his register of interests after becoming prime minister, Albanese disclosed a complimentary Qantas chairman’s lounge membership for “spouse” – his partner, Jodie Haydon.