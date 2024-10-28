Cushy Qantas perks in Chairman’s Lounge book shine spotlight on travel habits of Albanese and others

The cosy relationships between politicians and big business are again under scrutiny, with allegations Anthony Albanese used his personal connections to former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to directly request free upgrades on international and domestic flights.

The claims, detailed in a new book from journalist Joe Aston, have drawn attention to the cushy perks enjoyed by nearly all politicians, including complimentary membership to the exclusive Qantas chairman’s lounge.

Peter Dutton called the revelations “strange”. But disclosure forms show the vast majority of politicians from all sides, as well as public servants leading the most powerful government departments, have accepted money-can’t-buy memberships to the luxury Qantas airport lounges – reportedly once described by Joyce as “the most exclusive club in the country”.

What are the Qantas-Albanese claims?

The Albanese revelations surfaced in The Chairman’s Lounge, a book by former Australian Financial Review columnist Aston. It states Albanese’s parliamentary register of interests declared upgrades on about 20 Qantas flights between 2009 and 2019, while he occupied various positions including transport minister, shadow transport minister and opposition leader. Some flights were declared as “personally funded” or to destinations including Rome, London, Los Angeles and Honolulu.

Related: Albanese’s reported requests for Qantas upgrades ‘a bit strange’, Dutton says, while defending own upgrades

“According to Qantas insiders, Albanese would liaise with Joyce directly about his personal travel,” Aston reported.

Albanese on Sunday downplayed the reporting, saying: “Every single thing has been declared, which is why it’s been reported on.”

Dutton raised concerns about Albanese’s dealings with Joyce when he was the minister and shadow minister responsible for the aviation sector.

“If you are the transport minister and you are picking up the phone to one of the most important stakeholders in your portfolio, asking for a free upgrade … I am not aware of anyone else having done it,” Dutton said.

Which flights do politicians get access to?

All federal politicians have access to taxpayer-funded travel, including flights, for their parliamentary and political business. This includes flying to and from Canberra for sitting weeks, around their electorates for local business, or across the country to attend meetings and conduct ministerial duties.

Department of Finance rules state politicians and their staff “must select the lowest practical fare” on each occasion. However, the AFR reported last year that Qantas received 80% of spending on domestic flights by federal politicians, judges and some government departments, even though the national carrier often had higher fares.

Story Continues