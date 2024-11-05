Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Leasing Growth and ...

Fee Revenue: Increased by 3% year over year.

Leasing Revenue: Grew 13% in the quarter, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

Capital Markets Revenue (Americas): Increased by 2%, first growth since Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA: $143 million, a decline of 5% due to divestiture and higher compensation costs.

Adjusted EPS: $0.023, $0.02 higher than last year.

Free Cash Flow: $187 million for the quarter, up from $174 million last year.

Debt Repayment: Fully extinguished 2025 debt maturities, totaling $200 million.

Leasing Revenue Growth Expectation: Raised to mid-single digit growth for 2024.

Free Cash Flow to EBITDA Conversion Target: 30% to 40% for the year.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

Positive Points

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) reported its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year leasing growth, marking the highest leasing growth since Q2 2022.

The company achieved its first quarter of capital markets growth in the Americas since Q2 2022, indicating a positive trend in market activities.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) successfully reduced its leverage by fully extinguishing $200 million in 2025 debt maturities ahead of schedule.

The company reported a 13% increase in leasing revenue for the quarter, with strong performance across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA regions.

Free cash flow for the quarter improved to $187 million, up from $174 million in the same quarter last year, enabling further growth investments.

Negative Points

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter declined by 5%, primarily due to the impact of recent services divestiture and higher compensation costs.

EMEA capital markets revenue declined by 5% due to market volatility, indicating ongoing challenges in the region.

APAC capital markets revenue saw a significant decline of 44%, attributed to deal timing and strong performance in the prior year.

Project management revenue in the Americas declined as office expansion and renovations continue to be delayed.

The company faces ongoing market uncertainty, particularly in the capital markets, which could impact future growth projections.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify if the 20% growth for capital markets in the fourth quarter is year-over-year or sequential? A: Neil Johnston, CFO: That's year-over-year growth.

Q: How confident are you about achieving mid-single-digit organic growth in services next year, and what factors will drive this acceleration? A: Neil Johnston, CFO: We feel very good about accelerating growth based on our businesses. Facilities management is up 7% year-to-date, and we are expanding our client base. Our facility services business is growing in low single digits, and our global occupier services business has had nice wins. We expect project management and property management to rebound as leasing and capital markets strengthen.

