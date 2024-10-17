Cuscapi Berhad (KLSE:CUSCAPI) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Cuscapi Berhad (KLSE:CUSCAPI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Cuscapi Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cuscapi Berhad is:

2.4% = RM1.3m ÷ RM53m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cuscapi Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that Cuscapi Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.8%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, Cuscapi Berhad saw an exceptional 31% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cuscapi Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Cuscapi Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cuscapi Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Cuscapi Berhad doesn't pay any regular dividends currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Cuscapi Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Cuscapi Berhad.

