Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth and Raised Guidance ...

Revenue: Increased 10% year over year to nearly $800 million.

Operating Income: Increased 11% year over year with a 20 basis points expansion in operating margin to 18.7%.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased 17% year over year.

Free Cash Flow: $163 million, up 19% year over year with more than 140% conversion.

Order Book: Total new orders increased 2% year over year with a 1.1 times book-to-bill ratio.

Backlog: Year-to-date backlog up 16% to a record $3.3 billion.

Share Repurchase: Completed $100 million share buyback program in Q3, with at least $150 million planned for 2024.

Full Year 2024 Sales Guidance: Expected to increase 7% to 9%.

Full Year 2024 Operating Income Guidance: Expected to increase 7% to 10%.

Full Year 2024 Diluted EPS Guidance: Expected to grow 12% to 15%.

Full Year 2024 Free Cash Flow Guidance: Raised to $430 million to $450 million.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) reported a strong third quarter performance with sales increasing by 10% year over year, reaching nearly $800 million.

The company achieved a 15% growth in its aerospace and defense markets and low double-digit growth in the commercial nuclear market.

Operating income increased by 11% year over year, resulting in a 20 basis points expansion in operating margin to 18.7%.

Free cash flow was $163 million, up 19% year over year, reflecting more than 140% conversion due to improved operational performance and lower working capital.

Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) raised its full-year guidance, expecting sales to increase by 7% to 9% and diluted EPS to grow by 12% to 15%.

Negative Points

The company anticipates a sequential decline in revenues within the defense electronics segment in the fourth quarter due to the timing of production revenues.

Sales in the general industrial market were lower, principally due to the timing of off-highway industrial vehicle sales.

Despite strong growth, the naval and power segment's profitability was weighed down by increased development revenues.

The process market sales are expected to be flat for the full year due to the timing of development on subsea pumps.

Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) reduced its full-year outlook for the general industrial market, anticipating a decline of 2% to 4%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Within defense electronics, how are you measuring your share gain activity given the strong demand signals for embedded computing and tactical communications? A: Lynn Bamford, CEO, highlighted the strong execution and customer satisfaction efforts within the defense electronics segment, noting a record order book in Q3. She mentioned that while there are opportunities for market share gains, the current success is largely due to organic growth and the team's investment in leading product offerings.

