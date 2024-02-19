Currys under pressure to hold out for £900m amid potential bidding war

Currys

Currys is under pressure to hold out for as much as £900m in any potential sale, analysts predict, as the bidding war for the electronics retailer heats up.

Prospective buyers are circling the business after it revealed on Saturday that it had rejected a £700m takeover approach from US hedge fund Elliott.

Currys said at the time that the bid, worth 62p a share, “significantly undervalues” the business.

Analysts at City broker Peel Hunt said they “struggle to see the board engaging on anything less than 80p”, bringing the potential price tag of Currys to around £900m.

As well as Elliott, which owns Waterstones in the UK, Chinese retail giant JD.com also confirmed on Monday that it was also weighing a cash offer for Currys.

The company has emerged as a takeover target after struggling to boost its share price in recent years.

The retailer has also grappled with flagging sales amid an increasingly difficult consumer electronics market, the collapse of third-party mobile phone sales, and plunging revenues in its Nordics business, all of which led to Currys scrapping its dividend in 2023.

However, bosses believe that the company has turned a corner and is worth more than Elliott’s offer.

John Stevenson, analyst at Peel Hunt, said: “Currys has a number of challenges, so it’s not as though this is a business that’s been performing profitability.

“But ultimately, you’ve got a retail sector that’s had two or three really challenging years in terms of the consumer, supply chain and everything else.

“Now it feels like we’re just starting to come out the other side of that, and that’s not being reflected in valuations.”

Currys upgraded its profit guidance in January after better-than-expected trading over the Christmas period, even despite a 4pc drop in sales over the 10 weeks to January 6.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said last month: “As consumer confidence improves, we’ll be well placed to build on these strong foundations, to benefit shareholders as well as colleagues and customers.”

Story continues

Alex Baldock, chief executive of Currys, at the company's Newark centre - Andrew Fox

It is understood that a number of private equity firms have informally made contact with Currys in recent months over a potential deal.

Under UK takeover rules, Elliott has until March 16 to table a fresh bid for Currys, while JD.com has until March 18. There is no guarantee that further bids will be made.

It comes amid warnings that low valuations could lead to a string of listed companies being taken private by foreign buyers, piling further pressure on the London Stock Exchange.

Companies worth a combined £17bn left the stock market last year, including building materials giant CRH.

Concerns were also raised after London-listed Hotel Chocolat was taken private by Mars in a £534m deal last year.

Mr Stevenson said: “With interest rates having peaked, the outlook for mergers and acquisitions from both private equity and trade buyers seems likely to pick up given the low level of sector valuations.”

He flagged that a number of “market leaders” were trading at a low price-to-earnings ratio, including DFS, Halfords, Topps Tiles, Card Factory, Dr Martens and M&S.