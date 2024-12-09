CUPW says it met with Canada Post, shared revisions to latest proposal

A Canada Post employee delivers parcels in Toronto on Nov. 13. As the Canada Post strike involving more than 55,000 workers hit the 25-day mark, the union representing postal workers says it met with the Crown corporation and shared revisions to its latest proposal. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press - image credit)

As the Canada Post strike involving more than 55,000 workers hit the 25-day mark, the union representing postal workers says it met with the Crown corporation and shared revisions to its latest proposal.

"None of us want to be on the picket line, but we cannot continue with management steamrolling workers with random ideas they have to change work rules and impact our safety," Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) president Jan Simpson wrote in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The union says it made the following combined demands for its urban and rural and suburban mail carriers:

Wage increases of nine per cent, four per cent, three per cent and three per cent over four years

A cost of living allowance

Ten medical days in addition to seven days of personal leave

An increase in short-term disability payments to 80 per cent of regular wages

Improved rights for temporary workers and on-call relief employees

CBC News had reached out to a spokesperson for Canada Post.

The corporation previously said on Sunday that it was awaiting a formal response from CUPW to the proposal it submitted on Friday.

On Friday, the union said it was reviewing what Canada Post put forward and questioned when the mediation process will officially resume. The union said it is committed to returning to the bargaining table.

The strike began Nov. 15, and federal mediation was put on hold nearly two weeks ago due to the sides being too far apart.

Calls for government intervention have been mounting from the business community, but so far the government has said it's not stepping in.