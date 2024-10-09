Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Revenue Challenges with ...

Q2 Revenue: $205 million, down 2.5% year-over-year.

EBITDA: $25.2 million.

Cash from Operations: $8.3 million, excluding exchange offer costs.

Digital Marketing Services Revenue Growth: 24% increase.

Fixed Cost Reduction: $4 million in Q2, $8 million year-to-date.

Cash Balance: $53.5 million at the end of the quarter.

Debt Reduction: $0.5 million of sub debt repurchased, principal balance of $24 million remaining.

Political Revenue: $1.9 million in Q2, up from $1.2 million in the same period of 2020.

CapEx Guidance: Reduced to $25 million from $30 million for the year.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) achieved a 24% growth in its Digital Marketing Services (DMS) business, driven by new customers, improved retention, and higher average campaign order size.

The company successfully reduced fixed costs by $4 million in Q2, contributing to a total of $8 million in cost reductions year-to-date.

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) extended its debt maturities to 2029 on favorable terms, enhancing financial flexibility and reducing principal debt by approximately $33 million.

The digital segment, which now accounts for 19% of total revenue, grew by 5% year-over-year, with podcasting revenue increasing for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) reported strong performance in national advertising categories such as insurance, retail, and telecom, and experienced significant interest in live sports advertising, including record revenue for NCAA basketball championships.

Negative Points

Overall Q2 revenue was down 2.5% year-over-year, reflecting a challenging advertising environment.

The national advertising outlook remains uncertain, with continued weakness in categories like financial services, recruiting, and home improvement.

Local spot revenue declined by 4% year-over-year, impacted by high interest rates affecting auto dealers and financial categories.

Streaming revenue declined due to the expiration of a fixed-rate sales contract, although the company is optimistic about long-term monetization improvements.

Despite efforts to reduce costs, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, causing advertisers to hold back spending, impacting overall revenue pacing for Q3.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the political advertising outlook for the rest of the year, especially with recent developments in the Democratic race? A: Francisco Lopez-Balboa, CFO, noted that Q2 political revenue was higher than in 2020, driven by Republican PACs. While the outlook is positive due to competitive races, the absence of Georgia Senate races this year and the focus on down-ballot spending rather than presidential campaigns are factors to consider.

Q: What are your expectations for the network business, especially with potential lower interest rates? A: Francisco Lopez-Balboa, CFO, explained that while Q2 network performance was lower due to timing issues, Q3 is expected to improve, driven by sports. However, the impact of lower interest rates on consumer demand remains uncertain, but historically, lower rates have benefited advertising demand.

Q: How is the podcast business performing, and what are your expectations? A: Mary Berner, CEO, stated that the podcast business is experiencing listenership growth, which is expected to drive advertising growth. Despite softness in direct spot categories, the company anticipates continued growth due to increased listenership.

Q: Are there any additional fixed cost reductions planned for the second half of the year? A: Francisco Lopez-Balboa, CFO, emphasized that cost reduction is a continuous focus, though it becomes more challenging each quarter. The company is exploring efficiencies in real estate, contracts, and technology to further reduce costs.

Q: What challenges are you facing in monetizing streaming revenue, and what investments are needed? A: Mary Berner, CEO, explained that the expiration of a favorable third-party ad sales contract impacted streaming growth. However, taking back control of streaming inventory is strategically beneficial, allowing for better integration with broadcast inventory and improved monetization.

