CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at CSW Industrials' (NASDAQ:CSWI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CSW Industrials, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$171m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, CSW Industrials has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Building industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured CSW Industrials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CSW Industrials for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CSW Industrials Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 188% in that time. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that CSW Industrials has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From CSW Industrials' ROCE

In the end, CSW Industrials has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 387% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

