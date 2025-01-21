Bitcoin price live: Trump’s new meme coin and other crypto plummets as president takes office

The price of bitcoin has retreated after hitting an all-time high ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, as he and his wife launched their own cryptocurrencies.

Trump has promised to promote digital currencies during his presidency, suggesting that he will loosen regulations and help booster their adoption.

But as his presidency approached, he also offered more specific support to the cryptocurrency market. After the launch of his own $TRUMP coin, his wife launched her own $MELANIA competitor – the combination of which led to volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

Trump launched his own coin on Friday night, marketing it with a picture of himself holding a fist up superimposed over the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT,” a reference to his response to an assassination attempt at a political rally in July.

In promoting the meme coin, Mr Trump told supporters to “Have Fun!”

Key Points

Bitcoin price hits all-time high amid Trump-fuelled frenzy

Melania coin fairly stable as inauguration approaches

Bitcoin executive orders ‘imminent'

13:37 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Despite no crypto-related executive orders yesterday, the head of one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges believes there will be some “imminently”.

Circle chief executive Jeremy Allaire said he expects a bitcoin strategic reserve announcement, as well as the repeal of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule that punishes banks for holding cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets.

“That’s something I think to watch closely in terms of EOs (executive orders),” Allaire said during an interview with Reuters at this week’s World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. “I’m strongly in favour of repealing it and I would hope that President Trump would take that action... We expect Committee work to be very active, literally in the coming weeks.”

What next for bitcoin price and crypto now that Trump is in office?

12:28 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Donald Trump’s return to the White House was eagerly awaited by some sections of the crypto space, with hopes that he would deliver on his pledge to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet”.

It’s been nearly 24 hours since he took office, and despite a flurry of executive orders, no action has been made relating to bitcoin or cryptocurrencies.

There’s still plenty of time, however, so what might we expect over the coming days and weeks?

We’ve heard from a few experts:

With continued adoption amplified by macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainty, short-term sentiments and market speculations, I expect bitcoin’s price to stay volatile with a general upward trend in the next 12 months, going as low as $70k, or as high as $150k. But over the next 3-4 years, I see a good chance to realise a $400-$500k price range for the ‘digital gold.

