CRTV studio interviews: season 2

Following a huge first season of Coin Rivet studio interviews, the wait for season 2 is now over.

We brought you some of the biggest names in cryptocurrency and blockchain during the first half of 2019.

Opening with a blockbuster interview with the maestro provocateur himself – John McAfee, and his wife Janice – we then enjoyed the company of Miroslev Vegh, Teana Baker-Taylor, Sally Eaves, Gavin Brown, Duncan Murray, Sukhi Jutla, On Yavin, Chris Coney and Mati Greenspan.

The studio then took a break as the Coin Rivet TV crew headed out on the road and brought a swathe of top interviews from places like the Malta Blockchain Summit.

Starting today, we’ll be bringing you more of the same big names of the industry as we launch the new season with Brian Foote of Block30 Labs before packing out July with the likes Erica Stanford, Thomas Power, TV star Marco Robinson, and former professional footballer Dexter Blackstock.

There’ll be more big names to come for August – so watch this space!

