CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Named Leader in Cloud Security for Third Year Running

We recently published a list of Top 10 AI News Stories For The Weekend. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stands against other top AI news stories for the weekend.
Last week, Sam Altman, CEO of AI company OpenAI, expressed his confidence that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will support the artificial intelligence sector, ensuring the United States and its allies continue their lead. Altman told US broadcaster Fox News that AI technology needed massive infrastructure support and that Trump would be ideal in providing it.
“We need to build that here and we need to be able to have the best AI infrastructure in the world to be able to lead with the technology and the capabilities. I believe President-elect Trump will be very good at that”.
Trump has already picked out Silicon Valley venture capitalist David Sacks as his AI and Crypto czar, stating that Sacks will ensure the legal framework for the token has “clarity” to empower the crypto industry to “thrive”. Trump’s decision to appoint Sacks demonstrates his industry-friendly stance toward emerging technologies.
“David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas. He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship”.
Meanwhile, SpaceX founder Elon Musk emerged as a key advisor to Trump after the elections. Musk has also been appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which is responsible for streamlining government bureaucracy.
Musk having a potential political influence in the administration, particularly when it comes to AI, could get some people worried. However, prominent figures such as Sam Altman say they aren’t. Altman brushed off suggestions that Musk, the owner of X, would use legal tactics to shut down competitors. Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian, is also confident about Musk’s influence on the Trump administration, stating how the influence is positive because Musk “deeply” knows artificial intelligence.
The growing momentum of AI, underscored by recent government developments, has brought attention to other key players in the sector, including Anthropic, a leading AI-focused company. Anthropic is collaborating with Amazon to develop one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers. The mega-project, codenamed “Project Rainer,” will be five times larger than the cluster used to build Anthropic’s current most advanced model. As reported by WIRED, the announcement was made at the company’s Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas by Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. Once it is completed, the supercomputer will be the world’s largest AI machine featuring hundreds of thousands of its latest Trainium 2 AI training chips.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 74
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a leader in AI-driven endpoint and cloud workload protection. On December 6th, the company announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™: Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) for the third consecutive year. The leader in cloud security offers a single, unified platform, known as CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security which empowers customers to stop cloud breaches across every area of enterprise cloud risk and secure workloads. Recognizing this approach, Frost & Sullivan highlighted that “CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security delivers excellent capabilities to address modern cloud security challenges,” with broad coverage across cloud-native and Windows-based environments. It also said that the Falcon platform “offers advanced runtime protection, CDR, extensive platform support, and seamless integration with its XDR and MDR services, making it a leading choice for organizations seeking real-time cloud threat management.”
“Adversaries are evolving faster than ever, exploiting the gaps created by tools marketed as CNAPPs that only scratch the surface with basic CSPM or vulnerability management. CrowdStrike’s recognition as a Leader in the Frost CNAPP Radar for the third consecutive year validates our ability to deliver a comprehensive solution that doesn’t just identify risks—it actually stops breaches. Falcon Cloud Security empowers organizations to close critical gaps, outpace threats, and scale their security for the future on a single, unified platform”.
Overall, CRWD ranks 2nd on our list of top AI news stories for the weekend. While we acknowledge the potential of CRWD as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CRWD but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.