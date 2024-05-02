Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 1, 2024

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.07781 EPS, expectations were $0.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Cross Country Healthcare's Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter 2024. Please be advised that this call is being recorded, and a replay of this webcast will be available on the company's website. Details for accessing the audio replay can be found in the company's earnings release issued this afternoon. [Operator Instructions]. I will open the lines for questions. I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Vogel, Cross Country Healthcare's Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, and please go ahead, sir.

Joshua Vogel: Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm joined today by our President and Chief Executive Officer, John Martins; as well as Bill Burns, our Chief Financial Officer; and Marc Krug, Group President of Delivery. Today's call will include a discussion of our financial results for the first quarter of 2024 as well as our outlook for the second quarter. A copy of our earnings press release is available on our website at crosscountry.com. Please note that certain statements made on this call may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company's beliefs based upon information currently available to it. As noted in our press release, forward-looking statements can vary materially from actual results and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those contained in the company's 2023 annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other filings with the SEC.

A nurse in uniform, with a patient, representing the commitment to nursing and allied staffing.

The company does not intend to update guidance or any of its forward-looking statements prior to the next earnings release. Additionally, we reference non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings per share. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information and should not be considered substitutes for or superior to those calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. More information related to these non-GAAP financial measures is contained in our press release. Also during this call, we may refer to pro forma when normalized numbers pertain to our most recent acquisitions as though the results were included or excluded from the periods presented. With that, I will now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, John Martins.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Martins: Thanks, Josh, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. As you can see in today's press release, our first quarter 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA were in line with expectations. I'm pleased that our team continues to perform well in this difficult environment as demand for travel assignment softened further since the end of last year. And while the market for Nurse and Allied remains challenging, our focus is on growth opportunities across all of our portfolio, including our locums, education, home care staffing, search and recruitment process outsourcing businesses, with our pipeline for new business and continued investments in technology as well as our strong balance sheet, I believe that Cross Country is well positioned for future growth.

Looking more closely at our travel business, while demand is down across the market in the high double digits since we exited 2023, our weekly production is only down in the mid- to high single digits, indicating our ability to execute. Open order rates for travel have been fairly stable for several quarters, although average bill rates continue to decline as we blend down towards the current market rates. Accordingly, travel rates in the first quarter were down roughly 2% sequentially and are expected to decline in the low single digits for the next couple of quarters as the market finds its floor. Similar to travel, our local or per diem business has faced market headwinds. In the first quarter, we saw a double-digit sequential decline in volume and a mid- to high single-digit decline in REITs. We are focused on expanding our local services deeper into non-acute care settings, including within our own offerings.

See also

27 Cheapest Housing Markets in the US and

Dividend Stock Portfolio For Income: Top 15 Stocks.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.