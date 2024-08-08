Advertisement
Cronos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also breakeven on a per-share basis.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $27.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRON

The Associated Press