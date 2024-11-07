Croatian food retailer Studenac plans Warsaw, Zagreb IPO

GDANSK (Reuters) - Croatian food retailer Studenac is planning an initial public offering with plans to list on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and Zagreb Stock Exchange, the company said on Wednesday.

The offer will consist of new shares and the sale of existing shares by current shareholders.

The firm will announce final terms after approval of the Luxembourg Financial Supervision Authority.

Studenac intends to raise gross proceeds of approximately 80 million euros ($85.94 million) from the issuance of new shares in connection with the offering, the retailer said.

($1 = 0.9309 euros)

