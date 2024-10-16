Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) the Most Promising Biotech Stock According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Promising Biotech Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) stands against the other promising biotech stocks.

Biotechnology stocks are known for their high risk, making them some of the most volatile in the market. Their prices can swing dramatically, driven by the results of FDA clinical trials and the real-world performance of their treatments. In 2020, the biotech sector surged to prominence with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. By late 2023 and early 2024, investor interest revived as Big Pharma began spending on acquisitions. However, the momentum slowed, and biotech stocks remained stagnant for months. In the second quarter, biopharma deal activity sharply declined, with only a few M&A deals and IPOs breaking the otherwise quiet period. This slowdown came after a lively first quarter, where pharma finally started deploying its massive cash reserves for acquisitions.

On the other hand, despite industry anticipation for a federal interest rate cut, the response has been surprisingly muted. Earlier this September, the Federal Reserve reduced rates by half a percentage point, a larger cut than expected. While a positive move, Jared Holz, an analyst at Mizuho Securities, says a surge in fundraising, M&A deals, or IPOs isn’t likely. Many biotech companies have taken drastic measures to survive in turbulent markets, cutting programs and implementing significant layoffs to conserve cash. While the rate cut might encourage a revival of some scientific projects, Holz believes it's difficult to measure the impact. Still, the analyst pointed out that there’s been "a bit more momentum" for small-cap equities since the rate cut, which is a positive sign for the biotech sector:

“When I look at biotech, I just view it as a nichey, highly academic kind of component of small-cap equities. If small-cap stocks continue to trade well, biotech will probably do fine. And if not, then maybe there’s a point in which there’s a little bit of stagnation in terms of the index.”

Holz also noted the heightened focus on the recent rate drop, explaining that the idea of interest rates being a predictor of biotech success is a relatively new concept. Before 2020, interest rates had little influence on biotech stocks. However, the pandemic shifted the landscape, with investors flocking to the industry and substantial funding pouring into therapeutics-focused companies.

According to Precedence Research, the global biotech market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5% through 2034, reaching a value of $4.61 trillion. This growth is expected to be fueled by favorable government policies, rising investment, demand for synthetic biology, and an increase in chronic disorders like cancer, heart disease, and hypertension. Government initiatives to modernize regulations and enhance reimbursement policies are also fueling market expansion. According to IQVIA, global medication spending is projected to reach $2.30 trillion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 8%. Oncology and obesity treatments are expected to be key drivers of this growth, while immunology spending may slow as biosimilars enter the market. Biotech is predicted to account for 39% of total spending, surpassing $892 billion by 2028, with rapid growth seen in cell and gene therapies.

Our Methodology

For our list of the 10 most promising biotech stocks, we scoured through stocks that are involved in the biotechnology sector by sifting through ETFs' holdings and media reports. We narrowed down notable names that have an average analyst upside of more than 30%. From that list, we selected the top companies with the highest number of hedge fund investors, according to Insider Monkey’s database of 912 hedge funds as of the end of Q2 2024.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Average Upside: 62.22%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), based in Zug, Switzerland, with operations in the U.S., is a biotechnology company leveraging the CRISPR gene-editing platform to develop treatments for both rare and common diseases. The company is advancing its pipeline with two key programs: CTX131, in Phase I trials for relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and CTX112, also in Phase I for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Needham recently lowered the price target on CRSP from $88 to $84 but maintained a Buy rating. The adjustment followed the company's report of no Casgevy sales in Q2 2024. Despite the absence of sales, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) made strides in patient engagement, with about 20 patients undergoing cell collection for treatment—up from five in Q1. Additionally, more than 35 Authorized Treatment Centers (ATCs) are now operational.

The firm also revised its sales projections for Casgevy, reducing the 2024 forecast to $17 million from $43 million, and the 2025 forecast to $182 million from $304 million.

According to Insider Monkey, 29 of the 912 hedge funds profiled in Q2 2024 held positions in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP). Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management was the largest shareholder, with $420.1 million in holdings.

