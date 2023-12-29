On December 26, 2023, Stephen Betz, Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX), sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider trades that have occurred over the past year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,588 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a pattern of more sales than purchases, with 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $35.89, giving the company a market cap of $2.388 billion.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), indicates that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $35.89 and a GF Value of $0.66, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 54.38.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc's Chief Scientific Officer Sells Shares

The GF Value image is not provided, but the data suggests that the stock is currently trading well above its estimated intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The recent sales by the insider at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc may be of interest to current and potential shareholders as they evaluate the company's stock performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

