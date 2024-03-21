Marc Wilson, Chief Financial Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX), has sold 6,942 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $42.91 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $297,855.22.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, the insider, Marc Wilson, has sold a total of 57,864 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The insider transaction history for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been only 1 insider buy and 16 insider sells over the past year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc CFO Marc Wilson Sells 6,942 Shares

On the valuation front, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shares were trading at $42.91 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market capitalization of $3.546 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 65.02, indicating that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $0.66.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

