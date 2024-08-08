CRH raises guidance after profits jump 12% in second quarter

DUBLIN (Reuters) - CRH raised its full-year guidance on Thursday after the largest building materials producer in the United States and Europe reported a 12% rise in second quarter core profit.

The Dublin-based group said ti expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between $6.82 billion and $7.02 billion, up from the $6.55 billion to $6.85 billion it forecast in February.

CRH, which makes about 75% of its profit in the U.S., boosted its profit margin by 270 basis points to 23.4% in the second quarter, helping it to increase its adjusted earnings by 12% despite a 1% fall in revenue.

It said it expects to benefit from non-residential investment and significant infrastructure activity in North America throughout the rest of the year, and good underlying demand for both categories in Europe.

