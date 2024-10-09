CRH PLC (CRH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDA Growth and Raised Guidance Amid ...

Adjusted EBITDA: $2.3 billion, 12% increase from prior year.

Margin Expansion: 270 basis points improvement from prior year.

Earnings Per Share: Increased by 16% from prior year.

Americas Materials Solutions Revenue: 6% increase from prior year.

Americas Materials Solutions Adjusted EBITDA: 28% increase from prior year.

Essential Materials Revenue: 5% increase, with aggregates and cement pricing growth of 12% and 8% respectively.

Road Solutions Revenue: 6% increase, with 460 basis points margin expansion.

Net Debt: $10.3 billion, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.6 times.

Share Buyback Program: $900 million returned so far this year, with an additional $300 million announced.

Quarterly Dividend: $0.35 per share, representing an annualized increase of 5%.

Full Year Group Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Raised to between $6.82 billion and $7.02 billion.

Net Income Guidance: Between $3.7 billion and $3.85 billion.

Earnings Per Share Guidance: Between $5.40 and $5.60.

Release Date: August 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) reported a 12% increase in adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024, supported by strong organic growth and contributions from acquisitions.

The company raised its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting adjusted EBITDA between $6.82 billion and $7.02 billion, reflecting positive business momentum.

CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) has been active in acquisitions, investing $3.7 billion in 20 acquisitions year-to-date, enhancing its exposure to high-growth markets.

The integration of the $2.1 billion acquisition of materials assets in Texas is progressing well, with increased synergy targets of approximately $65 million.

The company continues to return significant cash to shareholders, with a share buyback program returning approximately $900 million so far this year and a new quarterly dividend increase of 5%.

Negative Points

CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) faced significant weather disruptions in Q2 2024, impacting operations in specific regions, particularly in the South and Midwest of the United States.

The residential demand remains subdued in both the US and Europe due to affordability challenges caused by the current interest rate environment.

Despite positive pricing momentum, the company continues to operate in an inflationary environment, with ongoing cost pressures in labor, raw materials, and subcontractor costs.

The European Building Solutions segment, which is more exposed to residential new build construction, faced a challenging backdrop with subdued activity levels.

The company's net debt position increased to $10.3 billion at the end of June 2024, reflecting significant cash outflows for acquisitions and capital expenditures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the factors contributing to the updated guidance and the proportion of organic versus inorganic growth? A: Albert Manifold, CRH Chief Executive, explained that the strong performance and integrated solutions strategy have been key. Jim Mintern, CFO, added that the guidance implies about 10% organic EBITDA growth. The new guidance includes $70 million from Adbri, with total contributions from acquisitions net of divestments at about $150 million.

Q: Can you provide more details on the US pricing and volume outlook for aggregates and cement? A: Randy Lake, COO, noted that Q4 pricing for aggregates was up 12% and cement up 8%, supported by strong backlogs. Volumes for both are expected to be broadly flat compared to last year. Jim Mintern added that in Europe, there is continued positive pricing momentum, with cement pricing slightly ahead year-on-year.

Q: Could you elaborate on the performance drivers for Q2, particularly regarding margin expansion? A: Randy Lake highlighted the integrated business model and early customer engagement as key factors. Despite weather challenges, the company delivered higher sales and profits. Jim Mintern added that Americas Materials Solutions saw a 460 basis point margin increase, including an $80 million land sale.

Q: What are the details of the acquisitions made in Q2 in the US and Europe? A: Randy Lake mentioned the BoDean acquisition in Northern California and Ary in Colorado as strategic moves to expand in high-growth markets. Jim Mintern noted a post-Q2 acquisition in Eastern Europe, enhancing their water infrastructure business.

Q: How is CRH managing energy and general input costs? A: Jim Mintern stated that while there were energy tailwinds in H1, costs are expected to be modestly lower on a per-unit basis for the year. However, inflation persists in labor, raw materials, and other areas, with a mid-single-digit increase anticipated across cost categories.

