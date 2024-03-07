Total Revenue : Increased by 42% year-over-year to $53.2 million for the fiscal year 2023.

GAAP Net Loss/Non-GAAP Net Income : Reported GAAP net loss of $(0.4) million and non-GAAP net income of $6.6 million for the year.

Fourth Quarter Performance : Revenue up by 24% year-over-year to $14.2 million with GAAP net income of $0.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA : Grew to $5.7 million for the year, compared to $2.5 million in the previous year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents : Increased to $10.3 million at the end of 2023, up from $5.5 million at the end of 2022.

User Growth: Crexendo's platform now supports over four million end users globally, with a 36% user surge in 2023.

On March 5, 2024, Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call centers, collaboration services, and other cloud business services, reported a significant increase in total revenue, achieving a 42% year-over-year growth to $53.2 million for the fiscal year. Despite a GAAP net loss of $(0.4) million for the year, the non-GAAP net income stood at $6.6 million, indicating a strong underlying financial performance.

Crexendo's fourth-quarter revenue saw a 24% increase to $14.2 million compared to the same period in the previous year, with GAAP net income reaching $0.1 million. The company's service revenue, software solutions revenue, and product revenue all experienced substantial growth in the fourth quarter, contributing to the overall positive financial results. Operating expenses saw a significant decrease, largely due to the absence of goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges that were present in the previous year.

Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Reports Record Fiscal Year 2023 Results with Robust Revenue Growth

Financial Strength and Operational Highlights

Crexendo's financial strength is further underscored by its improved cash position, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $10.3 million at the end of 2023, up from $5.5 million at the end of 2022. The company also reported positive cash flow from operating activities, amounting to $3.5 million for the year, a significant improvement from the previous year's use of $(0.4) million.

Story continues

The company's operational highlights include receiving Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Cloud Communications and a notable 36% user surge in 2023, nearly double the industry average. Crexendo's platform now supports over four million end users globally, marking a significant milestone for the company. Additionally, Crexendo unveiled new CPaaS capabilities and launched Generative AI technology features in its Contact Center solution, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and customer service excellence.

Management's Strategic Vision

Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo, expressed enthusiasm for the company's annual and fourth-quarter results, attributing the success to the team's dedication and efforts to grow revenues and enhance processes. Korn highlighted the strategic pause in acquisitions to focus on operational efficiencies and the anticipation of at least one acquisition in the coming year. He emphasized the company's commitment to double-digit organic growth, complemented by strategic acquisitions, and the goal to enhance shareholder value and establish Crexendo as a leading telecommunications provider.

Crexendo's management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and provide further insights into the company's performance and strategic initiatives.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO)'s latest earnings report reflects a company with strong revenue growth, improved cash position, and a strategic focus on operational efficiencies and innovation. The company's commitment to both organic growth and strategic acquisitions positions it well for continued success in the competitive telecommunications industry.

About Crexendo: Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services, offering enterprise-class cloud solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crexendo Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

