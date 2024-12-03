GuruFocus.com

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue ...

  • Revenue: $72 million, up 21% sequentially and 64% year-over-year.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 63.6%.

  • Product Revenue: $69.1 million, up 21% sequentially and 88% year-over-year.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: $8.3 million.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 11.5%.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $12.3 million.

  • Cash Flow from Operations: $10.3 million.

  • CapEx: $21.9 million.

  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $11.7 million.

  • Cash and Equivalents: $383 million.

  • Ending Inventory: $36.3 million.

  • Q3 Revenue Guidance: $115 million to $125 million.

  • Q3 Non-GAAP Gross Margin Guidance: 61% to 63%.

  • Q3 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Guidance: $42 million to $44 million.

  • Q3 Diluted Weighted Average Share Count: Approximately 184 million shares.

Release Date: December 02, 2024

Positive Points

  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) reported a significant revenue increase of 21% sequentially and 64% year-over-year, reaching $72 million in Q2.

  • The company achieved record revenue across its three main product lines, marking its most successful quarter to date.

  • Credo's AEC product line saw another record quarter driven by strong demand from top customers and an emerging hyperscaler.

  • The company is well-positioned for sustained growth with anticipated double-digit sequential revenue growth from Q3 to Q4 and a projected 100% year-over-year revenue growth from fiscal year '24 to fiscal year '25.

  • Credo's innovative solutions, such as the 800 gig zero flap AECs, are gaining traction, offering lower power, reduced cost, and greater reliability compared to laser-based optics.

Negative Points

  • Despite strong revenue growth, the company's free cash flow was negative $11.7 million in Q2, although this was an improvement from the previous quarter.

  • The company's non-GAAP operating expenses were above the midpoint of guidance, increasing 6% sequentially due to higher R&D project-related spending.

  • Credo's IP business is not expected to contribute 10% or more of revenue this year or in future years, indicating a limited impact on overall revenue growth.

  • The company faces competitive pressure in the AEC market, with customers expressing a desire for multiple suppliers.

  • There is uncertainty regarding the long-term market direction between Ethernet and PCIE, which could impact strategic planning and resource allocation.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Bill, can you elaborate on the significant upside in the fiscal Q3 outlook? Is it due to the size or timing of certain projects? A: William Brennan, CEO: In the last 90 days, we've seen stronger forecasts for a couple of projects, particularly with our AEC products. This reflects the overall opportunity we're addressing. We're encouraged by the momentum and expect continued growth, although specific fiscal '26 guidance isn't available, we anticipate growth around 50% annually.

