Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue ...

Credo's innovative solutions, such as the 800 gig zero flap AECs, are gaining traction, offering lower power, reduced cost, and greater reliability compared to laser-based optics.

The company is well-positioned for sustained growth with anticipated double-digit sequential revenue growth from Q3 to Q4 and a projected 100% year-over-year revenue growth from fiscal year '24 to fiscal year '25.

The company achieved record revenue across its three main product lines, marking its most successful quarter to date.

There is uncertainty regarding the long-term market direction between Ethernet and PCIE, which could impact strategic planning and resource allocation.

Credo's IP business is not expected to contribute 10% or more of revenue this year or in future years, indicating a limited impact on overall revenue growth.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company's free cash flow was negative $11.7 million in Q2, although this was an improvement from the previous quarter.

Q: Bill, can you elaborate on the significant upside in the fiscal Q3 outlook? Is it due to the size or timing of certain projects? A: William Brennan, CEO: In the last 90 days, we've seen stronger forecasts for a couple of projects, particularly with our AEC products. This reflects the overall opportunity we're addressing. We're encouraged by the momentum and expect continued growth, although specific fiscal '26 guidance isn't available, we anticipate growth around 50% annually.

Q: Can you discuss the competitive landscape in AECs and any feedback on the zero flap AEC product? A: William Brennan, CEO: The competitive landscape hasn't changed significantly. The market is large enough for multiple players, but we're focused on being first in delivering unique, differentiated products. Our zero flap AECs are gaining traction due to their reliability, especially in AI clusters where network reliability is crucial.

Q: What are the growth drivers for the next fiscal year, particularly regarding the 200 gig per lane DSP solution? A: William Brennan, CEO: AECs will continue to be the main driver due to market size. Optical DSP is the second largest market we're addressing, and while it may grow faster percentage-wise, AECs are from a larger base. We're seeing great design activity across all product lines.

Q: How do you view the back-end network market's future direction between Ethernet and PCIE? A: William Brennan, CEO: We're agnostic about the market's direction but see advantages in both Ethernet and PCIE as speeds increase. Ethernet is moving towards 224 gig per lane, and we're well-positioned for that. Faster lane speeds are advantageous for us.

Q: Can you provide insight into the number of AECs per GPU and how that might change from fiscal '25 to fiscal '26? A: William Brennan, CEO: We're seeing different architectures across customers, with a trend towards a higher ratio of AECs per GPU. This trend will continue, but our growth expectations for fiscal '26 are tied to strong design and qualification activity across multiple customers.

Q: What gives you confidence in the growth without inventory build-up, especially given the geopolitical climate? A: William Brennan, CEO: We have good visibility into actual deployments and consumption rates within our customers. We're closely monitoring the flow-through of our products to ensure there's no significant inventory build-up.

Q: How is the customer breadth in your DSP and line card offerings compared to AECs? A: Daniel Fleming, CFO: Our customer base is broad-based, not just concentrated in AECs. We saw sequential growth in all top product lines, including optical and line card retimers, indicating broad customer engagement.

Q: Can you discuss the revenue contribution from your licensing business and its visibility? A: William Brennan, CEO: We're fundamentally a product company, and IP licensing will become a smaller percentage over time. We treat it strategically and ROI-driven, but we don't expect it to cross the 10% revenue threshold in the current quarter.

