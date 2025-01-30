Is Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) the Unstoppable Stock to Buy in 2025?

We recently published a list of 10 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) stands against other unstoppable stocks to buy in 2025.

As per the recent earnings update by FactSet dated 24th January 2025, the Q4 2024 earnings season for the S&P 500 has seen a strong start. Notably, the percentage of S&P 500 companies publishing positive earnings surprises and the magnitude of earnings surprises are more than 10-year averages. The analysts anticipate YoY earnings growth rates of 11.3% and 11.6% for Q1 2025 and Q2 2025, respectively. For CY 2025, they project a YoY earnings growth of 14.8%.

Outlook for US Equities For 2025

UBS expects the S&P 500 to reach 6,600 by 2025. Despite the potential for tariff imposition, which can result in volatility over the short term, UBS expects that healthy US economic growth and structural tailwinds from AI might lend some support. The combination- resilient growth and lower Fed rates- has earlier been a powerful force for US stocks. History has suggested that when the Fed cut rates and the country did not enter recession, the broader US equities saw an increase of 18% on average in the 12 months after the first cut.

UBS also believes that the earnings season showcases strong AI capital spending intentions, which supports the positive outlook on technology stocks. Furthermore, the earnings growth continues to broaden into non-tech companies. The US deregulation and tax cuts might support this trend.

Growth Drivers for the US Equities

UBS expects that the US economic backdrop remains supportive, the broader market is less at risk from tariffs compared to other international markets, and structural trends around AI and power & resources boost the outlook. It believes technology, utilities, financials, and healthcare sectors are attractive in the US. The AI infrastructure spending is strong, and the firm expects that key semiconductor components required for AI will remain supply-constrained in 2025, supporting pricing. Furthermore, the tech sector is expected to benefit from an improvement in PC and smartphone end markets.

With respect to utilities, UBS expects that significant growth in AI data centers will fuel power demand, resulting in higher power prices. While the broader financials sector is expected to be aided by Fed rate cuts, the healthcare sector might see recovery in the next few months. This recovery is expected to be driven by higher healthcare spending and advancements in digitalization that can fuel efficiency and reduce costs.

