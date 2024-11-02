Creative Newtech Ltd (NSE:CREATIVE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Operational Efficiency ...

Total Income (Q2 FY25): INR416.69 crores, a decline from INR432.81 crores in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA (Q2 FY25): INR17.55 crores, up 17.11% from INR14.99 crores in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA Margin (Q2 FY25): 4.21%, an increase of 75 bps from the previous year.

PAT (Q2 FY25): INR13.22 crores, a growth of 26.41% from INR10.46 crores in Q2 FY24.

EPS (Q2 FY25): INR7.85.

Total Income (H1 FY25): INR722.17 crores, compared to INR904.15 crores in H1 FY24.

EBITDA (H1 FY25): INR30.06 crores, up 20.76% from INR24.89 crores in H1 FY24.

EBITDA Margin (H1 FY25): 4.16%, an increase of 141 bps from the previous year.

PAT (H1 FY25): INR22.31 crores, a growth of 36.53% from INR16.34 crores in H1 FY24.

EPS (H1 FY25): INR13.56.

Release Date: October 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Creative Newtech Ltd (NSE:CREATIVE) reported a year-on-year increase in EBITDA by 17.11% for Q2 FY25, indicating improved operational efficiency.

The company has successfully expanded its licensing business, particularly with the Honeywell brand, which has become the top-selling air purifier in the Middle East.

Partnerships with quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit have broadened product accessibility, enhancing market reach.

The company has seen significant traction in the home audio segment, aligning with the rapid growth of India's audio market.

Creative Newtech Ltd (NSE:CREATIVE) has maintained a healthy demand for key brands like Samsung, Cooler Master, and Honeywell, despite muted sales in some segments.

Negative Points

Total income for Q2 FY25 saw a marginal decline from INR432.81 crores in Q2 FY24 to INR416.69 crores, indicating challenges in maintaining revenue growth.

The enterprise business and fast-moving computer technology segment experienced relatively muted sales, impacting overall performance.

The company's EV segment, which comprises a significant portion of revenue, showed a muted performance, affecting total income.

Inventory and receivable days have increased, raising concerns about working capital management.

The structured cabling business, while promising, is still in the early stages and requires significant effort to build market presence and achieve profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How does Creative Newtech plan to improve margins with the growth of its licensing business? A: Ketan Patel, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, explained that as the Honeywell business grows, operational efficiencies will increase, leading to higher margins. The company aims to improve margins further as the licensing business contributes more to overall turnover.

Story Continues