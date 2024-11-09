GuruFocus.com

Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market ...

  • Segment NOI: $7.6 million for Q3 2024, down from $11.2 million in Q3 2023.

  • Office Segment NOI: Decreased by $3.9 million to $5.4 million.

  • Hotel Segment NOI: Decreased by $950,000 to $970,000.

  • Multifamily Segment NOI: Increased by $900,000 to $510,000.

  • Lending Division NOI: Increased by $325,000 to $690,000.

  • Depreciation and Amortization: Significant decrease of $9.7 million.

  • Preferred Stock Redemption: $2.6 million shares of Series A1 and $2.2 million shares of Series A redeemed.

  • FFO: Negative $1 per diluted share, compared to negative 31 in Q3 2023.

  • Core FFO: Negative 40 per diluted share, compared to negative 29 in Q3 2023.

  • Office Lease Percentage: Declined to 72.9% from 83.5% last quarter.

  • Multifamily Occupancy: 92% occupied, up from 79.3% at the end of 2023.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) is committed to increasing its multifamily portfolio and reducing traditional office assets, aligning with current market trends.

  • The company is in advanced stages of refinancing several assets, including the Sheraton Grant Hotel and high-quality Los Angeles office assets, to improve liquidity and cash flow.

  • CMCT completed an office-to-multifamily conversion at 4750 Wilshire and is on track to complete a 36-unit multifamily development in Echo Park, Los Angeles.

  • The company successfully closed a co-investment in a premier Class A apartment property at 1902 Park Avenue, providing cash distribution and recurring management fees.

  • Occupancy rates in CMCT's multifamily segment improved significantly, reaching about 92% at the end of the quarter, driven by better performance in Oakland properties.

Negative Points

  • CMCT continues to face challenges in the real estate market, particularly with traditional office assets and soft rental rates in the Bay Area.

  • The company's office lease percentage declined to 72.9% from 83.5% last quarter, primarily due to lower occupancy at the One Oakland office building.

  • Renovation disruptions at the Sacramento hotel significantly impacted results, although completion is expected by year-end.

  • Net Operating Income (NOI) decreased by $3.6 million compared to the prior year, with notable declines in the office and hotel segments.

  • The company's Funds from Operations (FFO) was negative, driven by preferred stock redemptions and decreased segment NOI.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some color on the drivers behind the decision to convert preferred shares into common equity, and is there potential for more conversions going forward? A: David Thompson, CEO: The conversion is part of our strategy to strengthen the balance sheet, improve cash flow, and focus on liquidity. Our target capital structure includes about 40% common equity, and this conversion helps align with that target. Future conversions will depend on various factors, including trading conditions and board decisions.

