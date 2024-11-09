Creative Media & Community Trust (CMCT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market ...

In This Article:
Segment NOI: $7.6 million for Q3 2024, down from $11.2 million in Q3 2023.
Office Segment NOI: Decreased by $3.9 million to $5.4 million.
Hotel Segment NOI: Decreased by $950,000 to $970,000.
Multifamily Segment NOI: Increased by $900,000 to $510,000.
Lending Division NOI: Increased by $325,000 to $690,000.
Depreciation and Amortization: Significant decrease of $9.7 million.
Preferred Stock Redemption: $2.6 million shares of Series A1 and $2.2 million shares of Series A redeemed.
FFO: Negative $1 per diluted share, compared to negative 31 in Q3 2023.
Core FFO: Negative 40 per diluted share, compared to negative 29 in Q3 2023.
Office Lease Percentage: Declined to 72.9% from 83.5% last quarter.
Multifamily Occupancy: 92% occupied, up from 79.3% at the end of 2023.
Release Date: November 08, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
-
Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) is committed to increasing its multifamily portfolio and reducing traditional office assets, aligning with current market trends.
-
The company is in advanced stages of refinancing several assets, including the Sheraton Grant Hotel and high-quality Los Angeles office assets, to improve liquidity and cash flow.
-
CMCT completed an office-to-multifamily conversion at 4750 Wilshire and is on track to complete a 36-unit multifamily development in Echo Park, Los Angeles.
-
The company successfully closed a co-investment in a premier Class A apartment property at 1902 Park Avenue, providing cash distribution and recurring management fees.
-
Occupancy rates in CMCT's multifamily segment improved significantly, reaching about 92% at the end of the quarter, driven by better performance in Oakland properties.
Negative Points
-
CMCT continues to face challenges in the real estate market, particularly with traditional office assets and soft rental rates in the Bay Area.
-
The company's office lease percentage declined to 72.9% from 83.5% last quarter, primarily due to lower occupancy at the One Oakland office building.
-
Renovation disruptions at the Sacramento hotel significantly impacted results, although completion is expected by year-end.
-
Net Operating Income (NOI) decreased by $3.6 million compared to the prior year, with notable declines in the office and hotel segments.
-
The company's Funds from Operations (FFO) was negative, driven by preferred stock redemptions and decreased segment NOI.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide some color on the drivers behind the decision to convert preferred shares into common equity, and is there potential for more conversions going forward? A: David Thompson, CEO: The conversion is part of our strategy to strengthen the balance sheet, improve cash flow, and focus on liquidity. Our target capital structure includes about 40% common equity, and this conversion helps align with that target. Future conversions will depend on various factors, including trading conditions and board decisions.
Q: Is there a specific conversion price that might deter further conversions, given the current stock performance? A: David Thompson, CEO: Several factors will be considered, including trading prices and benefits to liquidity and capital structure. The board will ultimately decide on future conversions.
Q: Regarding planned future refinancings, is there an expected range of interest rate savings? A: Steve Altebrando, IR Contact Officer: Interest rate savings are possible, but the primary focus is shifting to a property-level financing strategy to reduce overall enterprise risk and extend debt maturities.
Q: Will refinancings create more capital, and will the focus be on fixed or floating rates? A: Steve Altebrando, IR Contact Officer: There is potential to free up capital, and the focus will primarily be on fixed rates, except for the hotel, which will have a floating rate due to its business plan.
Q: Are there plans for asset dispositions or other capital-raising activities now that the preferred pipeline is suspended? A: Steve Altebrando, IR Contact Officer: We are evaluating all assets for potential sale to raise capital and position the portfolio for future growth.
