Cranswick's (LON:CWK) Soft Earnings Are Actually Better Than They Appear

Shareholders appeared unconcerned with Cranswick plc's (LON:CWK) lackluster earnings report last week. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

Importantly, our data indicates that Cranswick's profit was reduced by UK£19m, due to unusual items, over the last year. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And that's hardly a surprise given these line items are considered unusual. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect Cranswick to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

Our Take On Cranswick's Profit Performance

Unusual items (expenses) detracted from Cranswick's earnings over the last year, but we might see an improvement next year. Because of this, we think Cranswick's earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! And on top of that, its earnings per share have grown at 13% per year over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Cranswick at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Cranswick and we think they deserve your attention.

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of Cranswick's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

