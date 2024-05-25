Cranswick Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: UK£2.10 (vs UK£2.08 in FY 2023)

Cranswick (LON:CWK) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£2.60b (up 12% from FY 2023).

Net income: UK£113.1m (up 1.5% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 4.4% (down from 4.8% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: UK£2.10 (up from UK£2.08 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Cranswick Earnings Insights

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Food segment contributing a total revenue of UK£2.57b (99% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£2.22b amounted to 86% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to UK£100.0m (38% of total expenses). Explore how CWK's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.9% growth forecast for the Food industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Food industry.

The company's shares are up 1.2% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Cranswick's balance sheet health.

