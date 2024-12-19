Cramer’s Warning on Tesla (TSLA): The Trump Effect Might Not Fix Long-Term Issues

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Important Stocks that Jim Cramer is Talking About. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against the other important stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about.

Jim Cramer in a latest program talked about the latest market volatility and said using too many AI algorithms, data points and correlations could be useful for short-term traders but for investors, these tools could blur your long-term vision.

“I think as investors we're putting on mental shackles if we behave like this. Remember back in my hedge fund, our whole goal was day trading, was to scalp pennies from the flow. That's a lot of risk for not much reward. It's better to zero in on dollars for the big picture. That's what I want you to do.”

Jim Cramer said that the market is currently oversold and this happened twice before in 2024. These moments, according to Cramer, proved to be some of the best entry points to pile into stocks in hindsight.

For these stocks, we also mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 99

Talking about Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) spectacular stock performance on the back of the Trump rally, Cramer said the following in a latest program on CNBC:

“Elon Musk may be the second most important man in America; he may be the most important. As long as he stays tight with Trump, sure, Tesla issued a new software update today, and some people actually talked about that. But everyone knew it was coming. People have been buying this stock because they’ve realized that Musk has the president’s ear, and his loyalty will likely be returned with good news for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), especially the self-driving business. To me, it seems very transactional.”

A few weeks ago, Cramer explained why he believes buying Tesla stock just because of the Trump factor isn’t a very good idea. Read his analysis here.

