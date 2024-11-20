Cramer Says Salesforce (CRM) Needs a Break Amid Unsustainable Rally

We recently published a list of Jim Cramer’s Latest Mad Money Episode: Top 10 Stocks to Watch. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) stands against other stocks on Jim Cramer's top stocks to watch list.

Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC made the case for investing in individual stocks to enjoy bigger gains when compared to investing in just the broader market index funds. Cramer said that while it's "easy" to just park your money in index funds and let the market do the work, investing in individual stocks can give you some "serious gains."

"I think you should own more than just an index fund because buying individual stocks with special characteristics is how you can rack up some really serious gains. That includes often scoring speculative stocks. Far too often, we become snobs when we talk stocks. So many experts think that if you venture past the index, you could fall off some sort of intellectual cliff that makes any gains null and void. It’s as if the huge swath of points you could have gained simply don’t count. But that, people, is nonsense."

Cramer said banks do not "care" where the money comes from and neither should investors. He urged investors to not always avoid speculation.

"I come tonight to praise speculation. Here, I’m the only one on TV who actually does this, believe it or not, and to show you how well you could have done if you picked some high flyers for your portfolio and simply held them for the long ride, along with your prosaic, precious index funds."

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 117

Talking about stocks that are getting too much “love,” Cramer said in a recent program on CNBC that Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)’s rally is “unsustainable” and the stock needs a break. However, he’s bullish on the stock and said his charitable trust owns a stake in it.

