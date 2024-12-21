Cramer on Salesforce, Inc. (CRM): AI Innovations Drive Market Confidence

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 14 Stocks That Jim Cramer Recently Talked About. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer recently talked about.
In his latest appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer continued to talk about the incoming Trump administration’s tariffs. Coupled with the Fed’s data-driven interest rates cycle, tariffs have created quite a stir on Wall Street as investors are wary of them contributing to inflationary pressures and making the central bank hesitate when it comes to reducing rates.
He believes that one of the key issues surrounding tariffs is the interconnection between the US and China. Cramer shared that “I know many business people have talked to President-elect Trump and they’ve said, ‘It’s not as simple as steel. Steel’s a hundred thousand people, I mean some of these companies have three hundred, four hundred thousand people themselves. I think the problem is we’re so intertwined and a lot of people felt, you know what, when President Trump, or when he was President Trump, you basically felt you were supposed to go from China to Mexico. Seemed like a good deal. And Mexico seemed like, favored.”
Since then, Cramer shared that the sentiment around Mexico has changed. According to him, the same people are now wondering “Why did we go to this country that apparently doesn’t like.” He also shed light on the relationship between China and Mexico and shared that “China and Mexico are strange bedfellows. China’s been flooding the country with autos! And, what we did was we moved all of our auto production down there! Also Germany, you go to Puebla, and it’s Volkswagen!” He added that this makes implementing tariffs tricky as “it’s just that the cars go back and forth, and back and forth, where, where do we put the tariff on? Where to we take it off?”
However, while the market might be worried about the broader impact of tariffs, businesses are also excited about growing merger and acquisition activity. Cramer outlined that “very quickly, people just say, you know what, look, tariffs are so convoluted that something has to happen. But the idea that they can talk to other companies and maybe combine, they want that so badly.”
Apart from his takes on stocks, some of Cramer’s most controversial views are of cryptocurrencies. While he doesn’t advocate completely shunning them, the tight-knit crypto community either panics when he’s bullish for Bitcoin due to the well-known inverse Cramer effect or wonders why he doesn’t advocate holding more crypto as part of a portfolio. In a recent episode of Mad Money, Cramer shared some of his latest thoughts about crypto:
“I’ve always endorsed keeping up to 10% of your portfolio in gold as a kind of insurance against the world’s lunacy. But for years now, I’ve also been saying Bitcoin’s a fine alternative to gold for that 10% position. Why not? I think the federal budget deficit is at impossible levels. I don’t want to be wedded to a currency backed by the full faith and credit of a country that owes $36 trillion.”
Cramer reiterated that there’s more to investing than simply “just owning cryptocurrencies.” In fact, he believes that buying stocks can potentially lead to an investor making more money than buying cryptocurrencies. “Bitcoin’s part of the most obviously diversified portfolio in recent history,” believes Cramer. “Buying and holding stocks can be just as lucrative as buying Bitcoin six days after Biden dropped out of the race. Or maybe, just maybe, it can make you even more money.” Another Mad Money episode saw him stress that he has held Bitcoin for years as Cramer shared:
“I want to discuss Bitcoin, really. I do—not to the detriment of stocks but in addition to stocks. I come to praise Bitcoin, not buy it. First, let’s dispel the idea that I’ve never believed in Bitcoin. Now, if you search YouTube, you can see that I first bought Bitcoin on September 15, 2020, when it was at just over $10,000.”
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders In Q3 2024: 116
Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is one of the biggest customer relationship management software providers in the world. The firm commanded a 21.7% market share in 2023. In 2024, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s shares have gained 39% year-to-date. As has been the case with most SaaS companies this year, the firm’s narrative has also been driven by AI. CRM applications are believed to be on the chopping block as firms switch to AI chatbots and other tools. As a result, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s shares were up by a modest 16% from the start of the year to November 5th. Since then, the stock has gained 20% as Wall Street gathered confidence in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s AI applications and products. As for Cramer, here’s what he shared:
“But everyone is focused in Salesforce, which you know I am too.
Overall, CRM ranks 3rd on our list of stocks that Jim Cramer recently talked about. While we acknowledge the potential of CRM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CRM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
