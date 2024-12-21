Cramer on Salesforce, Inc. (CRM): AI Innovations Drive Market Confidence

We recently published a list of 14 Stocks That Jim Cramer Recently Talked About. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer recently talked about.

In his latest appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer continued to talk about the incoming Trump administration’s tariffs. Coupled with the Fed’s data-driven interest rates cycle, tariffs have created quite a stir on Wall Street as investors are wary of them contributing to inflationary pressures and making the central bank hesitate when it comes to reducing rates.

He believes that one of the key issues surrounding tariffs is the interconnection between the US and China. Cramer shared that “I know many business people have talked to President-elect Trump and they’ve said, ‘It’s not as simple as steel. Steel’s a hundred thousand people, I mean some of these companies have three hundred, four hundred thousand people themselves. I think the problem is we’re so intertwined and a lot of people felt, you know what, when President Trump, or when he was President Trump, you basically felt you were supposed to go from China to Mexico. Seemed like a good deal. And Mexico seemed like, favored.”

Since then, Cramer shared that the sentiment around Mexico has changed. According to him, the same people are now wondering “Why did we go to this country that apparently doesn’t like.” He also shed light on the relationship between China and Mexico and shared that “China and Mexico are strange bedfellows. China’s been flooding the country with autos! And, what we did was we moved all of our auto production down there! Also Germany, you go to Puebla, and it’s Volkswagen!” He added that this makes implementing tariffs tricky as “it’s just that the cars go back and forth, and back and forth, where, where do we put the tariff on? Where to we take it off?”

However, while the market might be worried about the broader impact of tariffs, businesses are also excited about growing merger and acquisition activity. Cramer outlined that “very quickly, people just say, you know what, look, tariffs are so convoluted that something has to happen. But the idea that they can talk to other companies and maybe combine, they want that so badly.”

Apart from his takes on stocks, some of Cramer’s most controversial views are of cryptocurrencies. While he doesn’t advocate completely shunning them, the tight-knit crypto community either panics when he’s bullish for Bitcoin due to the well-known inverse Cramer effect or wonders why he doesn’t advocate holding more crypto as part of a portfolio. In a recent episode of Mad Money, Cramer shared some of his latest thoughts about crypto:

Story Continues