CRA International Inc (CRAI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Profitability ...

  • Revenue: Increased by 13.7% year over year to $167.7 million.

  • Consultant Utilization: Improved to 76% year over year.

  • Legal and Regulatory Services Revenue: Increased nearly 20% year over year.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income Earnings per Diluted Share and EBITDA: Each increased by more than 50% year over year.

  • Antitrust and Competition Economics Revenue: Grew by nearly 30% year over year.

  • Total Revenue for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2024: $509.4 million.

  • Non-GAAP EBITDA for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2024: $65.6 million with a margin of 12.9%.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $24.5 million at the end of the third quarter.

  • Net Debt: $35.5 million.

  • Capital Expenditures: $3 million in the third quarter.

  • Dividends: $2.9 million delivered to shareholders in the third quarter.

  • Consultant Headcount: 978, a 3.6% decrease compared to the previous year.

  • Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses: 16.2% of revenue for the third quarter.

  • Effective Tax Rate: 28.5% on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter.

  • Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): 122 days at the end of the third quarter.

  • Total Liquidity: $160.4 million at the end of the third quarter.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

  • CRA International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) reported a 13.7% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $167.7 million, marking the highest Q3 revenue in the company's history.

  • The company achieved record profitability in Q3 2024, with non-GAAP net income, earnings per diluted share, and EBITDA each increasing by more than 50% year-over-year.

  • Seven practices within CRAI experienced revenue growth year-over-year, with five practices growing by more than 10%, including Antitrust and Competition Economics, Energy, Financial Economics, Intellectual Property, and Risk Investigations and Analytics.

  • The Antitrust and Competition Economics practice saw nearly 30% revenue growth year-over-year, driven by strong demand for antitrust and merger-related services.

  • CRAI reaffirmed its revenue and profit guidance for the full year of fiscal 2024, expecting revenue in the range of $670 to $685 million and a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 12.2% to 13.0%.

Negative Points

  • Consultant headcount decreased by 3.6% compared to the end of Q3 2023, with a total of 978 consultants, indicating potential challenges in maintaining or expanding workforce capacity.

  • The Life Sciences practice experienced a modest decline in revenue year-over-year during Q3 2024, suggesting challenges in this segment.

  • The effective tax rate for Q3 2024 on a non-GAAP basis was 28.5%, significantly higher than the 18.0% rate in Q3 2023, impacting net income.

  • Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) increased to 122 days at the end of Q3 2024, up from 110 days at the end of Q2 2024, indicating potential delays in cash collection.

  • Net debt stood at $35.5 million at the end of Q3 2024, reflecting ongoing borrowings and financial obligations.

