Trump calls Florida meeting with Trudeau productive amid stiff tariff threat

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump called his meeting with Justin Trudeau productive and says the prime minister made a commitment to work with the United States to end the drug crisis amid the threat of stiff tariffs.

"We discussed many important topics that will require both Countries to work together to address, like the Fentanyl and Drug Crisis that has decimated so many lives as a result of Illegal Immigration, Fair Trade Deals that do not jeopardize American Workers, and the massive Trade Deficit the U.S. has with Canada," Trump said in a post on Truth Social Saturday.

Trudeau flew to Florida Friday evening to attend a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump's transition team is based.

The in-person meeting came at the end of a rocky week in which Trump threatened to impose stiff tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, unless the two countries stop illegal border crossings and prevent illicit drugs from entering the United States.

Trump said he and Trudeau discussed the drug crisis and the president-elect made it "very clear that the United States will no longer sit idly by as our Citizens become victims" of the drug epidemic, which he attributed to cartels and fentanyl coming from China.

"Prime Minister Trudeau has made a commitment to work with us to end this terrible devastation of U.S. Families," Trump posted.

Trump said the pair also discussed illegal immigration, as well as trade, energy and the Arctic. Trump's post did not directly mention tariffs and it's unclear whether the prime minister's visit has alleviated his concerns about the border.

Trudeau, in West Palm Beach Saturday morning, answered a reporter's question about the dinner, calling it "an excellent conversation."

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the two leaders "shared a productive wide-ranging discussion over dinner." It was centred on collaboration and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

"As Canada's closest friend and ally, the United States is our key partner, and we are committed to working together in the interests of Canadians and Americans," the statement said.

Trudeau had a notably rocky relationship with the Republican leader during the first Trump administration. However, the prime minister was the first G7 leader to visit Trump since the Nov. 5 election.

Trump's tariff threats are critical for Canada. More than 77 per cent of Canadian exports go to the United States.

Trudeau said earlier Friday that he would resolve the issue by talking with Trump.

