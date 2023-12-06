CP NewsAlert: Oil and gas emissions cap coming Thursday, targets 2026 start date
OTTAWA — Canada is poised to outline a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector using a cap-and-trade framework that would begin as early as 2026, says a federal government source.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public, tells The Canadian Press that a framework for the cap will be published Thursday, with draft regulations now expected by mid-2024.
More coming.
The Canadian Press