Canada pushes net-zero electricity target to 2050 as Alberta vows legal challenge

OTTAWA — The federal government has pushed its target to achieve a net-zero electricity grid back 15 years to 2050 as part of new clean electricity regulations announced Tuesday — though officials maintain that target date was always the goal.

Canada had previously signalled an aim to fully decarbonize electricity grids by 2035. But some provinces, namely Alberta and Saskatchewan, said that was simply not doable.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith swiftly responded to Ottawa's plan by saying her province would immediately mount a legal challenge because the regulations wade into provincial jurisdiction. She said that's a case Alberta fully expects to win.

The country's electricity grid is already substantially green, with 85 per cent of Canada's power supply coming from non-emitting sources. But four provinces — Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — still rely on coal and natural gas to supply between 30 and 85 per cent of their power.

Committing to a net-zero electricity grid is an easy move for the other six provinces, which are already more than 90 per cent of the way there. The territories will be exempt from the regulations as most Northern communities rely on diesel-generation, and are relatively small emitters.

While most government communications in recent years referred specifically to achieving a net-zero emissions grid by 2035 — as part of Canada's overall goal to become a net-zero economy by 2050 — a government update in February on the regulations work signalled a shift in the timeline.

"We knew from the get-go, from where we are to where we need to be, we couldn't get there in 10 years — especially in light of the fact that the regulations only enter into force in 2035," said Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, who has also previously spoke of Canada taking action to achieve a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

"It was always our intention that we want to see things happening before 2035. But that we wouldn't be able to get to a decarbonized grid before 2050."

Guilbeault also pointed to how the regulations only come into effect in 2035 — as the draft regulations had also indicated.

"2035 is an important moment because although the regulation only enters into force then, the signal we send to those who will invest and operates grids starts now. They have basically 10 years to prepare," Guilbeault said.

Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson acknowledged the government could have been more precise in its language and context around what exactly the 2035 target referred to.

Story Continues