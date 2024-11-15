Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries

Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers says approximately 55-thousand workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier in the week, saying it's been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining.

Canada Post served the union with the lockout notice not long after but had said it didn't intend to lock workers out.

The Crown corporation previously said that if there is labour action, it will do its best to minimize service disruptions, but delays may be unavoidable.

It also warned that a labour disruption would make its already serious financial situation worse, as a competitive parcel delivery market has increasingly challenged Canada Post in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press